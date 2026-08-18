Sparks vs. Sun Prediction, Odds, Best WNBA Prop Bet for Tuesday, Aug. 18
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The Los Angeles Sparks and Connecticut Sun are both looking to get back on track when they meet up on Tuesday night in Boston.
The Sparks have lost four in a row and 11 of their last 13 games over the last month-plus to fall to 12-22 on the season.
The Sun haven’t been so hot either, losing seven of their last eight games.
Connecticut got a home win over Los Angeles as 3.5-point underdogs back in May.
Let’s take a look at the odds, a player prop, and my prediction for Tuesday’s WNBA matchup.
Sparks vs. Sun Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Sparks -1.5 (-110)
- Sun +1.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Sparks -122
- Sun +102
Total
- 171.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Sparks vs. Sun How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, Aug. 18
- Time: 7:00 p.m.
- Venue: TD Garden
- How to Watch (TV): SPECSN, NBCSB
- Sparks record: 12-22
- Sun record: 8-25
Sparks vs. Sun Injury Reports
Sparks Injury Report
- Monique Akoa Makani – Questionable
- Cameron Brink – Questionable
- Erica Wheeler – Questionable
Sun Injury Report
- Aaliyah Edwards – Questionable
- Brittney Griner – Questionable
Sparks vs. Sun Best WNBA Prop Bets
Sparks Best WNBA Prop Bet
- Rae Burrell OVER 16.5 Points (-124)
Rae Brurell has stepped up for the Sparks with Monique Akoa Makani nursing an ankle injury, so keep an eye on the injury reports and lineups for this one.
If Akoa Makani can’t go, I love Burrell to go over her 16.5 points line tonight, and I still like it if the guard returns.
Burrell has scored OVER 16.5 points in three straight games, four of five, and six of her last nine contests. That includes 20 and 28 in the first two games on this road trip.
Sparks vs. Sun Prediction and Pick
The Sun already beat the Sparks once earlier this season, back when Los Angeles was playing better than it is now. Now we see the Sun host Los Angeles in Boston, and Connecticut is going to be ready for this one.
I’ll back Connecticut to help keep the Sparks’ downward spiral going tonight.
Pick: Sun +102
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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
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Ryan is a sports betting writer at Sports Illustrated. He has experience working for NHL.com, NBC Sports, Covers, and more throughout his decade in the industry. As a Philadelphia native, he understands the passion and pain that come with being a sports fan.Follow rgilbertsop