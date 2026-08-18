Sparks vs. Sun Prediction, Odds, Best WNBA Prop Bet for Tuesday, Aug. 18

The Los Angeles Sparks and Connecticut Sun are both looking to get back on track when they meet up on Tuesday night in Boston.

The Sparks have lost four in a row and 11 of their last 13 games over the last month-plus to fall to 12-22 on the season.

The Sun haven’t been so hot either, losing seven of their last eight games.

Connecticut got a home win over Los Angeles as 3.5-point underdogs back in May.

Let’s take a look at the odds, a player prop, and my prediction for Tuesday’s WNBA matchup.

Sparks vs. Sun Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Sparks -1.5 (-110)

Sun +1.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Sparks -122

Sun +102

Total

171.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Sparks vs. Sun How to Watch

Date: Tuesday, Aug. 18

Time: 7:00 p.m.

Venue: TD Garden

How to Watch (TV): SPECSN, NBCSB

Sparks record: 12-22

Sun record: 8-25

Sparks vs. Sun Injury Reports

Sparks Injury Report

Monique Akoa Makani – Questionable

Cameron Brink – Questionable

Erica Wheeler – Questionable

Sun Injury Report

Aaliyah Edwards – Questionable

Brittney Griner – Questionable

Sparks vs. Sun Best WNBA Prop Bets

Sparks Best WNBA Prop Bet

Rae Burrell OVER 16.5 Points (-124)

Rae Brurell has stepped up for the Sparks with Monique Akoa Makani nursing an ankle injury, so keep an eye on the injury reports and lineups for this one.

If Akoa Makani can’t go, I love Burrell to go over her 16.5 points line tonight, and I still like it if the guard returns.

Burrell has scored OVER 16.5 points in three straight games, four of five, and six of her last nine contests. That includes 20 and 28 in the first two games on this road trip.

Sparks vs. Sun Prediction and Pick

The Sun already beat the Sparks once earlier this season, back when Los Angeles was playing better than it is now. Now we see the Sun host Los Angeles in Boston, and Connecticut is going to be ready for this one.

I’ll back Connecticut to help keep the Sparks’ downward spiral going tonight.

Pick: Sun +102

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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