Sports Equinox Parlay Picks: Bet on the NFL, NBA, MLB, and NHL on Monday, October 28
We're officially in the best part of the sports calendar when all four major american sports leagues are in action. Tonight is a rare example of a sports equinox where the NFL, MLB, NBA, and NHL all have games scheduled.
To celebrate the sports equinox, I've thrown together a fun parlay to bet with a pick from each league.
Sports Equinox Parlay
Parlay odds via FanDuel Sportsbook
- Giants +6 vs. Steelers
- Yankees -155 vs. Dodgers
- Cavaliers vs. Knicks OVER 223.5
- Maple Leafs -105 vs. Jets
Parlay odds: +1142
Giants +6 vs. Steelers
I'm personally betting on the Giants to upset the Steelers on Monday Night Football, but for the sake of the parlay, I'll take the six points. I broke down the pick in my betting preview:
My belief that the Steelers aren't as good as their record is going to continue to haunt me, but let's remember this team ranks 19th in Net Yards per Play (-0.2).
Russell Wilson had a strong first start against the New York Jets but I still remember the version of Wilson we saw in Denver and I expect that version of him to show up sooner rather than later. Now that he's playing against an underrated Giants defense with an elite pass rush, it could be this week.
Yankees -155 vs. Dodgers
The Dodgers are rolling with Walker Buehler as their starter tonight, which gives a significant edge to the Yankees in Game 3 of the World Series. The Yankees offense is too good to not take advantage of a pitcher who had a 5.38 ERA in the regular season.
Now that New York is playing at home, it's time for them to bounce back and get their first win of the World Series.
Cavaliers vs. Knicks OVER 223.5
We're keeping the NBA leg of the equinox parlay as simple as possible. The Cleveland Cavaliers and New York Knicks will face-off tonight in a game between the two best shooting offenses to start the season. The Cavs lead the NBA in effective field goal percentage at 63.2% and the Knicks come in at second at 60.8%.
If they can keep that level of shooting going tonight, we could see a high-scoring affair in the Eastern Conference.
Maple Leafs -105 vs. Jets
The Winnipeg Jets are an undefeated 8-0, but I like the Maple Leafs to hand them their first loss of the season tonight. I broke it down in today's edition of "Top Shelf Picks":
If you looked at the Jets' underlying metrics and stats this season, you wouldn't guess they were 8-0. Heading into tonight's game against the Maple Leafs, they're just 25th in the NHL in 5-on-5 expected goal differential at -0.31 per 60 minutes of play.
They have thrived off a relatively easy schedule to start the season while getting stellar goaltending from Vezina Trophy winner, Connor Hellebuyck. With that being said, their luck will run out soon and the Leafs' elite goalscoring may be the recipe required to end Winnipeg's run.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
