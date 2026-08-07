Sportsbook Insiders: How a Potential Aaron Donald Reunion With Rams Would Impact Super Bowl Odds, More

Aaron Donald hasn’t played in the NFL since the 2023 season, but the three-time Defensive Player of the Year has become the biggest story in the league with preseason action kicking off on Thursday night.

Donald retired from playing after the 2023 campaign with the Los Angeles Rams, seemingly ending on the greatest careers ever by a defensive player. An eight-time First Team All-Pro, Donald (now 35) walked away from the game after recording eight sacks and earning yet another All-Pro nod in 2023.

Now, it seems like there is a real chance he could come back, especially after he worked out for the Rams earlier this week.

Aaron Donald wanted to do a workout in a football helmet, and even though he did not wear pads during it, he used Rams’ team equipment at their facility during training camp, requiring them to report his activity to the NFL. https://t.co/4egBgDAiLH — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 5, 2026

Rams head coach Sean McVay did not have an update on Donald and his potential reunion with the franchise, but he did note that if there was an arrow, it is “trending upward” as the superstar defensive lineman contemplates a return to football.

Sean McVay said he doesn’t expect there to be an update on Aaron Donald’s return until the Rams get to Woodland Hills. McVay did say that if there’s an arrow, “it’s trending upward.” — Sarah Barshop (@sarahbarshop) August 1, 2026

The Rams already loaded up on defense in the offseason, trading for cornerback Trent McDuffie and reigning Defensive Player of the Year Myles Garrett, and Donald could be the finishing piece for a veteran team that wants at least one more Super Bowl run.

But, would a potential addition of Donald really change the Rams’ outlook when it comes to their odds to win the Super Bowl? Even after Donald’s workout this week, BetMGM Sportsbook isn’t ready to shift L.A.’s odds in the futures market.

“We have not adjusted the Rams' future odds because of the Aaron Donald news,” Christian Cipollini, Senior Trading Manager, BetMGM told Sports Illustrated.

“L.A. is already the favorite to win the Super Bowl, NFC and NFC West.”

It’s possible that the Rams just can’t go any higher at this point in the offseason, as they’re already +500 to win the Super Bowl, +300 to win the NFC, +280 to earn the No. 1 seed in the NFC and -105 to win the NFC West.

Last season, the Rams came up short as a wild card team, losing to the Seattle Seahawks in the NFC Championship Game. Now, with multiple additions on defense – and a potential Donald reunion – the Rams are certainly poised to dethrone the Seahawks as the NFL’s best team.

But, the love the Rams are getting in the betting market is more about the current roster and not about Donald’s looming decision on his NFL future.

“Donald is also 35 and has been out of football for a couple years,” Cipollini said. “It is hard to say what impact he would have on the field.”

The Donald of old was one of the best players in league history on the defensive side of the ball, amassing 111.0 sacks in 154 games (150 starts) while also recording 176 tackles for loss. A combination of him and Garrett up front would be a nightmare for opposing offenses, but it’s unclear what kind of workload Donald would be able to handle if he did return.

The Rams are so loaded on the defensive side of the ball that they may not need Donald to be an every down player if he returns, and there are some veteran defensive lineman (Cam Heyward, Calais Campbell) that have made major impacts in their late 30s.

Donald clearly has kept himself in shape over the last few years, and the Rams would likely welcome him back with open arms if he wants to return to football.

Regardless of his eventual decision, oddsmakers have made it clear: The Rams are viewed as the best team in the NFL with about a month to go before Week 1.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

As a new BetMGM user, you can now claim up to $1,500 in bonus bets when you create an account using BetMGM bonus code SI1500, deposit at least $10, and place a real money wager. If you lose your bet, BetMGM will return your entire stake as bonus bets, up to $1,500.

Are you in MI, NJ, PA, or WV? If so, you can bet $10 and receive $150 in bonus bets from BetMGM if you win.