Sportsbook Insiders: Insights on Top 5 Teams at Books, Award Liability and Most Bet Teams to Win Super Bowl

Each week, NFL teams are jockeying for position in the standings, and the odds to win the Super Bowl, and one game means more than just about any other professional sport.

Oddsmakers are tasked with ranking these teams not only in the futures market, but with how they rate them against other opponents to set spreads, moneylines and more each week.

Now, with almost a third of the season in the books, there is a clearer playoff picture, true contenders and teams that may not be as good as we initially thought.

Ahead of Week 6, Sports Illustrated spoke to several oddsmakers to get a pulse on the top teams in the league, where the liability currently lies in the award market and which teams are receiving the most bets to win the Super Bowl.

Who are the Top 5 Teams in Each Sportsbook’s Power Ratings?

Fanatics Sportsbook

There is a clear top three for the oddsmakers at Fanatics: the Buffalo Bills, Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers. From there, things get a little more interesting:

“I can give you the top three, as that's pretty straightforward, and then it's a bit of a jumble after that,” Ty Gour, Sports Trader at Fanatics Sportsbook, told Sports Illustrated. “So right now, Bills and Rams are 1-2. Bills being one because of the win, two being the Rams because they still looked really, really good in that game for the most part besides some special teams miscues, which they have actively made some signings to go and fix that.

“And then number three for us is the 49ers. They look really good right now. Their O-line looks incredible, and they're winning a lot of big games, so they're No. 3 for us. And then after that, it's a bit of a jumble. [Seattle] Seahawks are kind of next in line. I wouldn't make them the four team just yet, because I think there's a lot of teams in that grouping, but with a couple results, they could swing right back in it.

“And then [Baltimore] Ravens, [Kansas City] Chiefs and [Jacksonville] Jaguars are all kind of in that same boat. They're not on the level of the Bills, Rams, Niners, but they're all very close, and with a win here or a favorable result, they could start to make a case to be in that grouping.”

FanDuel Sportsbook

Even with the Rams starting the season at 2-3, FanDuel still has them as the top team in their power ratings. The Super Bowl favorite entering the season, L.A. is getting a pass for a couple of losses to contenders early in the campaign.

"In order right now would be Rams, Bills, Ravens, Seahawks, 49ers with the Chiefs right behind,” a FanDuel trader told Sports Illustrated. “Jacksonville could sneak in as well.”

It’s interesting that the Jaguars (4-1) are pushing the top five in this market ahead of a huge AFC South matchup with Houston – in London – in Week 6.

BetMGM

BetMGM’s rankings at this point in the season are as follows:

Bills Rams 49ers Ravens Chiefs

But, there are a couple teams that have a chance to work their way into that group:

“The [Chicago] Bears and Jags can crack the top five if the Jags can keep this level of play up and Bears if they get back to how they looked in Week 1 with Caleb [Williams],” Christian Cipollini, Senior Trading Manager at BetMGM, told Sports Illustrated. “Defending champ Seahawks are another option if [Sam] Darnold returns to form.”

The Bears (3-2) are an interesting team to mention with Williams (hamstring) practicing in full ahead of Week 6 against the Atlanta Falcons. After going 2-1 without the former No.1 overall pick, the Bears could make a run up the standings once he returns. Taking control of the NFC North would put Chicago in a favorable spot in the Super Bowl odds.

Which Player Is the Biggest Liability in the Award Markets?

Each book has a different player market where there is a major liability, which just goes to show how different prices – and action – can lead to a liability even early in the season.

BetMGM

“Right now it's [Patrick] Mahomes to win Comeback Player of the Year,” Cipollini said. “Mahomes has taken a large amount of the betting and currently is a large favorite.”

It’s going to be tough to supplant Mahomes in that market when he’s currently third in the odds to win MVP.

DraftKings Sportsbook

“Jahmyr Gibbs in the MVP race (+4000) is our biggest liability but Dallas Turner for Defensive Player of the Year (+850) is a close second and a more likely choice,” Johnny Avello, Director of Race and Sports Operations for DraftKings Sportsbook, told Sports Illustrated.

While Gibbs is a major liability, a running back hasn’t won the MVP since Adrian Peterson abc in 2012. So, it makes sense that Turner’s DPOY action would be a bigger worry for the book at this stage of the campaign.

Fanatics Sportsbook

“So, right now, at 50-to-1, Bryce Young is our biggest liability in the MVP market,” Gour said. “With his surprising start, he's definitely taken some handle, and he's still a bit of a long shot for us. So, that would drive up liability rather quickly.”

Young had a bye in Week 5, but the former No. 1 overall pick has put together a huge 2026 season to date, completing 62.3 percent of his passes for 1,268 yards, nine touchdowns and just two interceptions in four games. The Panthers star has thrown for at least 287 yards in every game this season, and Carolina ranks eighth in EPA/Play, sixth in EPA/Pass and fifth in yards per play on offense.

Which Teams Are the Most Bet to Win the Super Bowl?

Sports Illustrated asked each of these oddsmakers which team has received the most bets to win the Super Bowl and which team has received the most money on it to win it all.

It seems like just about everywhere that Josh Allen and the Bills are the team garnering the most interest.

BetMGM

“The answer is the Bills for both,” Cipollini said. “Behind them are the 49ers and Chiefs. Big wins and undefeated starts draw bettors' attention.”

DraftKings

“The amount of money and tickets written all falls on one team, that’s the Buffalo Bills, who have been a popular choice,” Avello said. “Bills opened +1000 (10-1) and are currently +800 (8-1).”

Fanatics

“Most tickets, it's Bills, Chiefs, Niners, Rams, and Ravens as the top five, so all your usual suspects,” Gour said. “All five of those are the top five lowest price in our book, so that makes a lot of sense. Most money's a little bit more interesting. Bills are still number one, but the [Cincinnati] Bengals are actually number two at the minute. And then it's Chiefs, Niners, and Rams after that.”

Joe Burrow and the Bengals have been to a Super Bowl before, and it seems like bettors are buying their improved defense in the 2026 season after a 3-2 start. Cincy is on a bye in Week 6.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.