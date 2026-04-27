Spurs, Celtics Skyrocket in Latest NBA Finals Odds; Lakers Remain in Top 8

Are there only three true contenders to win the NBA Finals this season?

Based on the latest odds to win the NBA Finals at DraftKings, the Oklahoma City Thunder (-115), San Antonio Spurs (+450) and Boston Celtics (+500) have separated themselves from the rest of the league after taking 3-0 or 3-1 series leads.

The Cleveland Cavaliers (+1700) are fourth in the odds to win the title, sitting well behind these top contenders.

Oklahoma City has a chance to sweep the Phoenix Suns on Monday night, and it’s favored by 10.5 points to make that happen. Even with Jalen Williams (hamstring) out of the lineup, the Thunder rode two huge scoring games from MVP favorite Shai Gilgeous-Alexander to wins in Game 2 and Game 3.

That has caused the Thunder to move to odds-on favorites to repeat as the NBA champs this season, especially with Denver’s playoff future looking extremely murky.

Staying in the Western Conference, Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs have gone from +650 to +450 to win the title after taking a 3-1 series lead on Sunday against the Portland Trail Blazers. Wemby (concussion) returned for Game 4 after missing Game 3, and the Spurs put together the most impressive half of the postseason – outscoring the Blazers 73-35 in the second half – in a 21-point win.

San Antonio is slightly ahead of Boston, which also took a 3-1 series lead on Sunday, blowing out the Philadelphia 76ers in Joel Embiid’s return to the lineup. The C’s are the clear favorite in the Eastern Conference, and their odds may improve further if the New York Knicks fall to the Atlanta Hawks in their first-round series.

The reason for the gap in the latest Finals odds isn’t just the dominance of the top-three teams.

Several higher seeds have struggled in the 2026 NBA Playoffs, including the No. 3-seeded Denver Nuggets (down 3-1 to Minnesota), the No. 1-seeded Detroit Pistons (down 2-1 to Orlando) and the No. 3-seeded Knicks (tied 2-2 with Atlanta).

That has caused all three of those teams to fall to 22/1 or longer in the latest odds to win the NBA Finals, with Denver facing elimination on Monday night at home. Now, the Nuggets still have a good chance to advance based on their latest series odds (+125 to advance) since Anthony Edwards (knee) is out for multiple weeks after suffering a hyperextension and bone bruise in Game 4.

The Timberwolves have fallen to +20000 to win the Finals as a result.

Here’s a look at where every team stands in the NBA Finals odds heading into Monday’s three-game slate.

Latest NBA Championship Odds

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Oklahoma City Thunder: -115

San Antonio Spurs: +450

Boston Celtics: +500

Cleveland Cavaliers: +1700

Denver Nuggets: +2200

Detroit Pistons: +2800

New York Knicks: +2800

Los Angeles Lakers: +3000

Atlanta Hawks: +14000

Minnesota Timberwolves: +20000

Orlando Magic: +25000

Toronto Raptors: +40000

Houston Rockets: +50000

Philadelphia 76ers: +60000

Portland Trail Blazers: +150000

Phoenix Suns: +150000

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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