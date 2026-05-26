Spurs' NBA Finals Odds Rise Ahead of Game 5 vs. Thunder; OKC No Longer Odds-On Favorite

The door to the NBA Finals is open for the San Antonio Spurs and Victor Wembanyama, but will they take it?

San Antonio evened the Western Conference Finals with the Oklahoma City Thunder on Sunday, dominating on the defensive end at home. Now, it enters Game 5 as a 5.5-point underdog at DraftKings Sportsbook, but the Spurs' odds to win the Finals are rising.

After winning Game 4, the Spurs were +300 to win the Finals, while the Thunder were still odds-on favorites to win their second title in as many seasons. With the New York Knicks (+210 to win the Finals) advancing to the NBA Finals on Monday night after sweeping the Cleveland Cavaliers, things have changed.

Oklahoma City has fallen back to +110 to win the title while the Spurs are +270 to win it all. So, even though it was the Knicks that advanced to the Finals, oddsmakers are giving San Antonio a small boost in the odds ahead of Tuesday's Game 5.

The Spurs are No. 2 in net rating, No. 3 in offensive rating and No. 2 in defensive rating in the playoffs, and they are the healthier team in the Western Conference Finals. Even though De'Aaron Fox and Dylan Harper are playing through injuries, the Spurs have not listed either player on the injury report since Game 3.

Meanwhile, the Thunder are without Ajay Mitchell (calf strain) and have not had Jalen Williams (questionable for Game 5) in back-to-back games due to a hamstring injury. OKC's offense has suffered as a result, giving the Spurs a real chance to make the Finals.

San Antonio already has one win in Oklahoma City in this series -- it won Game 1 in double overtime -- and it needs at least one more win on the road to advance to the NBA Finals. San Antonio was just a 1.5-point favorite in Games 3 and 4 at home, so it's likely it'll only be favored in one game (Game 6) the rest of this series.

However, the latest odds movement is an indication that the betting market is swaying a little in San Antonio's favor ahead of Tuesday's Game 5.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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