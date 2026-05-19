Spurs' NBA Finals Odds Skyrocket After Game 1 Win; Thunder Drop From Odds-On Favorites

The San Antonio Spurs have officially arrived.

Victor Wembanyama and company turned in an all-time performance in Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals on Monday night, knocking off the defending champion Oklahoma City Thunder in double overtime.

The win wasp powered by 41 points and 24 rebounds from Wembanyama, who made a statement after Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was awarded the regular-season MVP prior to the game.

San Antonio entered the game at +310 to win the NBA Finals this season, but those odds have been slashed in half after it stole Game 1. DraftKings now has the Spurs at +155 to win the Finals, putting them in a dead heat with the defending champs.

Oklahoma City has fallen from -165 to +125 to win the title, a sign that oddsmakers expect a lot more resistance for SGA and company if they want to advance to a second straight Finals. The Thunder have been odds-on favorites for most of the playoffs, but they're back to plus money after losing Game 1 at home. Monday's loss was the first postseason defeat for OKC this season, though it remains favored in Game 2 on Wednesday.

The Spurs' NBA Finals odds rest on the shoulders of Wembanyama, who simply had a historic performace -- while playing 49 minutes -- in Game 1.

41+ pts, 23+ reb, 3+ ast, 3+ blk

In the NBA Playoffs



Wilt and Wemby pic.twitter.com/mYNCJSUTPV — Tom Haberstroh (@tomhaberstroh) May 19, 2026

Not only did Wemby dominate on both sides of the ball, but he had a ton of clutch buckets, including this long 3-pointer in the first overtime to keep the Spurs alive.

This postseason, the Spurs have the No. 3 offensive rating, No. 1 defensive rating and No. 1 net rating in the postseason, and they're just 0.4 points per 100 possession behind OKC in net rating in the plaoyffs. After going 4-1 against the Thunder in the regular season, the Spurs showed that they can clearly compete on the highest stage -- even without one of their best players.

Star guard De'Aaron Fox (ankle) missed Game 1, but rookie Dylan Harper stepped up to score 24 points while grabbing 11 boards and dishing out six dimes in his first career postseason start.

So, is the ceiling for the Spurs even higher? It's certainly possible, and bettors may have missed the boat on getting San Antonio at a pretty favorable price ahead of Game 1. Unless the Thunder win several games in a row, it's hard to see the Spurs falling back to north of 3/1 to win the title this season.

Still, ruling oout OKC would be exremely foolish. Both SGA and Chet Holmgren struggled in Game 1, but Mark Daigneault appeared to find something on offense by moving the league MVP off the ball a little more later in the game.

The fact that the Thunder forced double overtime in a game where Shai was 7-for-23 from the field does give them some hope going forward in this series.

It's pretty clear that whoever comes out of the West is going to be the favorite to win the title, as the New York Knicks (+475) and Cleveland Cavaliers (+2000) are well behind in the latest odds.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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