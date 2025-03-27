Spurs vs. Cavaliers Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Thursday, March 27
The Cleveland Cavaliers are aiming to lock up the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference, and they have a favorable matchup against a San Antonio Spurs team that has lost De’Aaron Fox and Victor Wembanyama for the season on Thursday.
The Cavs sat Donovan Mitchell on Tuesday against the Portland Trail Blazers, but they still picked up an 11-point win on the road.
Meanwhile, San Antonio is coming off a blowout loss to the Detroit Pistons, dropping it to nine games under .500 on the season. The Spurs aren’t going to make the play-in tournament in the West, but their young core has still played hard down the stretch of the regular season.
Let’s break down the odds, players to watch in the prop market and my prediction for Thursday’s contest.
Spurs vs. Cavaliers Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Spurs +13.5 (-110)
- Cavs -13.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Spurs: +625
- Cavs: -950
Total
- 238.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Spurs vs. Cavaliers How to Watch
- Date: Thursday, March 27
- Time: 7:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Rocket Arena
- How to Watch (TV): FanDuel Sports Network (Local), NBA League Pass
- Spurs record: 31-40
- Cavs record: 58-14
Spurs vs. Cavaliers Injury Reports
Spurs Injury Report
- Charles Bassey – out
- Riley Minix – out
- Harrison Ingram – out
- De’Aaron Fox – out
- Victor Wembanyama – out
- David Duke Jr. – out
Cavs Injury Report
- Evan Mobley – out
- Ty Jerome – questionable
- Jaylon Tyson – out
- Emoni Bates – out
- Luke Travers – out
- Nae’Qwan Tomlin – out
Spurs vs. Cavaliers Best NBA Prop Bets
Cleveland Cavaliers Best NBA Prop Bet
- Jarrett Allen OVER 10.5 Rebounds (-115)
Earlier today, I shared in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why Jarrett Allen is a great prop target on Thursday:
With Evan Mobley sitting out this game for Cleveland due to rest, Jarrett Allen is a terrific target in the prop market against the San Antonio Spurs.
The Spurs are just 28th in the NBA this season in opponent rebounds per game, and they’ve struggled a bit on the glass since Victor Wembanyama was ruled out for the season with a blood clot.
In eight games without Mobley this season, Allen is averaging 7.6 points, 11.0 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game, picking up at least 11 boards in five of those matchups and at least 10 in seven of those games.
He’s a terrific bet at this number, especially since the Cavs still have some work to do in order to clinch the No. 1 seed in the East.
Spurs vs. Cavaliers Prediction and Pick
While the Spurs have played well as of late, winning five of their last 10 games, I’m not buying them as road underdogs in this matchup.
The Spurs’ strong 10-game stretch has been buoyed by some easy opponents like the Toronto Raptors, Philadelphia 76ers, Dallas Mavericks and New Orleans Pelicans. Meanwhile, they lost by 26 to the Detroit Pistons – sans Cade Cunningham – in their last game.
The Cavs won’t have Mobley, but they are still fighting for the No. 1 seed in the East and the best record in the NBA. Cleveland is coming off massive wins over Utah and Portland to close its road trip.
This season, Cleveland is an impressive 20-14-1 against the spread as a home favorite, posting an average scoring margin of +12.4 points in those games. I expect it to roll against a Spurs team that is without its two best players tonight – and the rest of the season.
Pick: Cavs -13.5 (-110 at DraftKings)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
