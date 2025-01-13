Spurs vs. Lakers Best NBA Prop Bets Today (Target Max Christie, Fade Victor Wembanyama?)
For the third time this season, the Los Angeles Lakers will face the San Antonio Spurs on Monday night after their matchup earlier this month was postponed due to the tragic wildfires in the Los Angeles area.
Since these teams have played multiple matchups against each other, we have some history to back up some decisions in the prop betting market.
Tonight, I’m eyeing picks for LeBron James, Victor Wembanyama, and one Lakers role player who has thrived in an expanded role over the last month.
Here’s a full breakdown of each of the props for this marquee matchup between playoff hopefuls in the Western Conference.
Best NBA Prop Bets for Spurs vs. Lakers
- LeBron James OVER 8.5 Assists (-130)
- Victor Wembanyama UNDER 4.5 Blocks (-130)
- Max Christie OVER 8.5 Points (-130)
LeBron James OVER 8.5 Assists (-130)
James could be in line for a big matchup on Monday.
The 40-year-old future Hall of Famer is averaging 8.8 assists per game this season, and he’s picked up 23 assists (11 and 12) in his two games against San Antonio.
James has cleared 8.5 assists in just 15 of his 33 games this season, but he’s averaging more assists at home (9.3) than on the road (8.5).
Not only that, but the four-time league MVP is averaging 16.1 potential assists per game, giving him a terrific floor when it comes to this prop.
Victor Wembanyama UNDER 4.5 Blocks (-130)
Fading Victor Wembanyama is a bold strategy, but I think this matchup calls for it.
Wemby is averaging an NBA-best 4.0 blocks per game this season, but he’s only picked up five total blocks (three and two) in his two games against the Lakers.
The Lakers are one of the best teams in the NBA at avoiding blocked shots, getting sent back just 4.1 times per game as a team. That makes it tough to back Wembanyama to get five blocks on his own, something he’s done just eight times in 32 games.
Max Christie OVER 8.5 Points (-130)
Since entering the Lakers’ starting lineup back on Dec. 8, Christie is averaging 12.0 points on 7.6 shots per game.
He’s cleared this prop in eight of his 13 games, including each of his last four matchups. Over this stretch, Christie is shooting an impressive 49.5 percent from the field and 42.9 percent from 3-point range.
I expect him to have a big role on offense again on Monday.
