Spurs vs. Lakers Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Tuesday, Feb. 10

The matchup of the night in the NBA takes place in Los Angeles, as Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs look to clinch their season series against the Los Angeles Lakers.

The Spurs have won two of the first three meetings this season, and they’re set as major road favorites on Tuesday night.

L.A., which is playing the second night of a back-to-back on Tuesday, could be short-handed in this game. Luka Doncic (hamstring) has missed the team’s last two games, and LeBron James and Austin Reaves may both be up in the air for this game after playing in Monday’s loss against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Reaves recently returned from a calf injury and has been on a minutes restriction, so the Lakers may play it safe with him since the All-Star break is approaching.

The Spurs are the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference, and they’re within striking distance of the Thunder. San Antonio has one of the best young cores in the NBA, and it already has two double-digit wins over the Lakers under its belt this season.

Will the Spurs cover on Tuesday night?

I’m eyeing a few plays for this game, including a player prop selection. Here’s a look at the latest odds and my prediction for this late-night Western Conference showdown.

Spurs vs. Lakers Odds, Spread and Total

Spread

Spurs -8.5 (-112)

Lakers +8.5 (-108)

Moneyline

Spurs: -325

Lakers: +260

Total

227.5 (Over -105/Under -115)

Spurs vs. Lakers How to Watch

Date: Tuesday, Feb. 10

Time: 10:00 p.m. EST

Venue: Crypto.com Arena

How to Watch (TV): FanDuel Sports Network (Local), Spectrum Sportsnet

Spurs record: 36-16

Lakers record: 32-20

Spurs vs. Lakers Injury Reports

Spurs Injury Report

Harrison Ingram – out

Stanley Umude – out

David Jones Garcia – out

Lindy Waters III – out

Lakers Injury Report

Not submitted yet

Spurs vs. Lakers Best NBA Prop Bets

Spurs Best NBA Prop Bet

Keldon Johnson OVER 10.5 Points (-112)

Earlier today, I shared in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why Johnson is undervalued against the Lakers:

San Antonio Spurs wing Keldon Johnson is averaging 13.5 points per game this season while shooting an impressive 55.2 percent from the field and 38.9 percent from 3-point range.

So, I’m surprised to see his points prop all the way down at 10.5 against a Lakers team that ranks in the bottom 10 in the league in defensive rating this season.

Johnson has scored 11 or more points in eight of his last 10 games and 37 of his 52 games overall this season. He’s also given the Lakers a ton of issues in three meetings:

Nov. 5: 12 points (4-of-4 FG)

Dec. 10: 17 points (5-of-9 FG, 3-for-5 from 3)

Jan. 7: 27 points (11-of-13 FG, 2-for-3 from 3)

Johnson’s usage will fluctuate from game to game (he’s only taking 9.3 shots per night), but he’s been extremely efficient and is playing about half of the game (23.8 minutes per night) this season.

I think he’s undervalued on Tuesday with this line set well below his season average.

Spurs vs. Lakers Prediction and Pick

The Spurs have two double-digit wins over the Lakers this season, and they may add a third on Tuesday with Los Angeles potentially short-handed.

The Lakers were down Doncic (hamstring) in each of their last two games, and there’s a chance he could sit out this game as well with the All-Star break looming. Not only that, but the Lakers now have to consider playing James and Reaves on the second night of a back-to-back just to hang around with this Spurs team that is No. 2 in the Western Conference.

San Antonio is just 13-12-1 against the spread on the road, but the Lakers dropped to 2-5 against the spread as home dogs on Monday night, losing to the Thunder even with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander out.

I’d be shocked if Reaves (calf) played in this back-to-back since he’s been on a minutes restriction, and the Lakers may decide to load up for Thursday’s game against Dallas before the break.

Plus, the Lakers simply aren’t on the same level as the Spurs this season. L.A. has a negative net rating (-0.1) while the Spurs are fifth in the league at +5.4.

I love the Spurs to win big on the road on Tuesday.

Pick: Spurs -8.5 (-112 at DraftKings)

