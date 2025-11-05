Spurs vs. Lakers Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Wednesday, Nov. 5
The Los Angeles Lakers knocked off the Portland Trail Blazers on Monday night with Luka Doncic, Austin Reaves and LeBron James all out of the lineup, pushing them to 6-2 in the 2025-26 season.
Now, L.A. gets Doncic back for a marquee matchup at home against the San Antonio Spurs and Victor Wembanyama on Monday. Reaves, on the other hand, is listed as questionable.
The Spurs lost their first game of the 2025-26 season on Sunday against the Phoenix Suns, but they are still 5-1 overall.
Oddsmakers have set the Lakers as favorites on Wednesday night, and they’re hoping to get big games from Jake LaRavia, Deandre Ayton and other role players that have stepped up with James (sciatica) missing the start of the season.
Let’s take a look at the odds, players to watch in the prop market and my prediction for this Western Conference showdown.
Spurs vs. Lakers Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Spurs +2.5 (-110)
- Lakers -2.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Spurs: +114
- Lakers: -135
Total
- 227.5 (Over -112/Under -108)
Spurs vs. Lakers How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, Nov. 5
- Time: 10:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Crypto.com Arena
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN
- Spurs record: 5-1
- Lakers record: 6-2
Spurs vs. Lakers Injury Reports
Spurs Injury Report
- Dylan Harper – out
- De’Aaron Fox – out
- Riley Minix – questionable
- Harrison Ingram – questionable
- Jeremy Sochan – questionable
- Lindy Waters III – questionable
- Luke Kornet – out
- Kelly Olynyk – questionable
Lakers Injury Report
- LeBron James – out
- Jaxson Hayes – probable
- Gabe Vincent – out
- Austin Reaves – questionable
- Maxi Kleber – out
- Adou Thiero – out
Spurs vs. Lakers Best NBA Prop Bets
Spurs Best NBA Prop Bet
- Austin Reaves OVER 6.5 Assists (-142)
Earlier today, I shared in SI Betting’s best NBA props column why Reaves is worth a bet on Wednesday – if he’s able to play:
This season, Austin Reaves is averaging 9.3 assists per game across seven appearances for the Lakers, although he is listed as questionable for tonight’s game.
Reaves did not play in L.A.’s upset win over the Portland Trail Blazers on Monday, but I’d expect him to suit up in such a crucial matchup against one of the top teams in the Western Conference.
Not only has Reaves picked up seven or more assists in five of his seven games, but he’s averaging 12.1 potential assists per game this season. That gives the Lakers star a solid floor when it comes to this prop, and he’s cleared 6.5 dimes in three of his four games playing alongside Luka Doncic this season.
This number is a steal since Reaves is averaging nearly double-digit assists in the 2025-26 campaign.
Spurs vs. Lakers Prediction and Pick
Last season, the Lakers were an elite team at home, and I expect them to eventually find that form in Los Angeles – even though they’re just 2-2 at Crypto.com Arena so far this season.
Reaves’ status will be crucial for the Lakers, but this team turned in a strong performance without Doncic, Reaves or James on Monday in a road win over Portland.
Now, the Lakers face a banged-up Spurs team that is down both De’Aaron Fox and Dylan Harper at the guard spot. As good as Victor Wembanyama has been to open the season, he did have a down game on Sunday against the Suns and the Spurs were blown out on the road.
I think oddsmakers are giving San Antonio a little too much credit against a Lakers team that has just one loss when Doncic plays this season and is fifth in the NBA in offensive rating.
The Spurs got off to a fast start, but they beat Dallas, New Orleans, Brooklyn, Toronto and Miami to get there. Only one of those teams is over .500.
I’ll back the Lakers to win at home on Wednesday.
Pick: Lakers Moneyline (-135 at DraftKings)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
