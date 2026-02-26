Spurs vs. Nets Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Thursday, Feb. 26

Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs picked up their 10th consecutive win on Wednesday night against the Toronto Raptors, and they now find themselves as road favorites on the second night of a back-to-back against the Brooklyn Nets.

Brooklyn is tanking at this point in the 2025-26 season, as it has lost five games in a row and is 29th in the NBA in net rating over its last 10 matchups. The Nets are playing a lot of young players, and they’re going to struggle to compete with a Spurs team that is now third in the NBA in the odds to win the Finals.

San Antonio has a real shot at the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference, and it already beat the Nets by 11 points in San Antonio earlier in the campaign.

Let’s take a look at the odds, my favorite player prop and a prediction for San Antonio as it looks to add to this win streak on Thursday night.

Spurs vs. Nets Odds, Spread and Total

Spread

Spurs -12.5 (-108)

Nets +12.5 (-112)

Moneyline

Spurs: -675

Nets: +490

Total

224.5 (Over -105/Under -115)

Spurs vs. Nets How to Watch

Date: Thursday, Feb. 26

Time: 7:30 p.m. EST

Venue: Barclays Center

How to Watch (TV): YES Network, FanDuel Sports Network (Local)

Spurs record: 42-16

Nets record: 15-42

Spurs vs. Nets Injury Reports

Spurs Injury Report

Not submitted yet

Nets Injury Report

Tyson Etienne – out

Chaney Johnson – out

EJ Liddell – out

Ben Saraf – out

Josh Minott – available

Spurs vs. Nets Best NBA Prop Bets

Spurs Best NBA Prop Bet

Devin Vassell OVER 12.5 Points (-116)

Earlier today, I shared in SI Betting’s best NBA props column why Vassell is a great prop target after back-to-back 20-point showings earlier in the week:

Spurs wing Devin Vassell has turned in back-to-back 20-point games, scoring 28 (on 14 shots) in a win over the Detroit Pistons and 21 (on 13 shots) in a win over the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday night.

Now, he takes on a Brooklyn team that ranks 26th in the NBA in defensive rating and has really struggled defending the 3-ball, allowing opponents to shoot 37.4 percent from deep (29th in the NBA).

That sets up well for Vassell, who is averaging 14.4 points per game this season despite playing a smaller offensive role than previous seasons. The Spurs wing seems to have shaken some rust off after missing time with an injury in January, and he’s still attempting 11.8 shots per game.

He has a solid floor against one of the worst teams in the NBA on Thursday night.

Spurs vs. Nets Prediction and Pick

The Spurs are looking to win an 11th game in a row, and I’m buying them to cover as road favorites.

San Antonio played a close game with Toronto on Wednesday night, but the Nets are a much easier matchup, as they have a net rating of -14.4 over their last 10 games. During that same stretch, San Antonio leads the NBA in net rating at +14.8.

The Spurs won the first meeting between these teams by 11 points, and Brooklyn is actually two games under .500 (against the spread) as a home underdog this season.

Brooklyn has losses to Dallas, Atlanta and Indiana during this five-game skid, and it was blown out by 19 against OKC and 28 against Cleveland. Against another title contender like San Antonio, the Nets are going to struggle to keep up tonight.

Pick: Spurs -12.5 (-108 at DraftKings)

