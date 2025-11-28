Spurs vs. Nuggets Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for NBA Cup Group Play
A huge NBA Cup matchup takes place on Friday night in the Western Conference, as the winner of the San Antonio Spurs-Denver Nuggets matchup will take West Group C.
Denver is favored at home, where it is 6-2 straight up this season, as the Spurs are down both Stephon Castle and Victor Wembanyama in this game.
However, the Nuggets don’t have two of their starters in Aaron Gordon and Christian Braun in this matchup. Can Nikola Jokic carry Denver to a win at home?
Oddsmakers have the Nuggets as 7.5-point favorites at Ball Arena, but San Antonio is 3-1 against the spread as an underdog this season.
Here’s a breakdown of this game, including the latest odds, my favorite prop and a prediction on Friday.
Spurs vs. Nuggets Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Spurs +7.5 (-108)
- Nuggets -7.5 (-112)
Moneyline
- Spurs: +260
- Nuggets: -325
Total
- 238.5 (Over -105/Under -115)
Spurs vs. Nuggets How to Watch
- Date: Friday, Nov. 28
- Time: 9:30 p.m. EST
- Venue: Ball Arena
- How to Watch (TV): Altitude, FanDuel Sports Network (Local)
- Spurs record: 12-5
- Nuggets record: 13-4
Spurs vs. Nuggets Injury Reports
Spurs Injury Report
- Stephon Castle – out
- Victor Wembanyama – out
- Harrison Ingram – out
- Jordan McLaughlin – out
Nuggets Injury Report
- Aaron Gordon – out
- Christian Braun – out
- Julian Strawther – out
- Tamar Bates – out
- DaRon Holmes II – out
Spurs vs. Nuggets Best NBA Prop Bets
Spurs Best NBA Prop Bet
- Dylan Harper OVER 10.5 Points (-125)
Earlier today, I shared in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why Dylan Harper is a solid prop target against Denver:
San Antonio Spurs rookie Dylan Harper scored just seven points on Wednesday in his return to action, but he also played less than 18 minutes.
Harper came out of that game without any issue after missing time with a calf strain, and the No. 2 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft should have an expanded role on Friday with Stephon Castle and Victor Wembanyama still out for the Spurs.
Harper is averaging 13.0 points per game this season while shooting 47.2 percent from the field and 37.5 percent from 3-point range. While he has not played more than 29:19 in a single game this season, Harper has 11 or more points in six of his seven appearances.
He’s a solid value target against a Denver team that is without two elite defenders in Christian Braun and Aaron Gordon on Friday.
Spurs vs. Nuggets Prediction and Pick
Even with Wemby out of the lineup, I don’t mind taking the points with the Spurs here with Denver’s margin for error getting much slimmer since Gordon and Braun went down.
Now, the Spurs are not the more talented team in this matchup, but they have some big bodies – like Luka Kornet and Kelly Olynyk and others – that they can throw at Jokic tonight in an attempt to make his life tougher.
I don’t expect the Spurs to slow him down enough to win, but Denver has been shaky against the number as of late, winning just one game by double digits (against Memphis) since Gordon went down.
San Antonio has done a solid job as an underdog, and it has Dylan Harper back in the lineup to give it another scoring punch alongside De’Aaron Fox. With so much at stake in the NBA Cup standings, I think the Spurs keep this game within 7.5 points tonight.
Pick: Spurs +7.5 (-108 at DraftKings)
