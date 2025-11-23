Spurs vs. Suns Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Sunday, Nov. 23
The San Antonio Spurs are down three key rotation players in Victor Wembanyama, Stephon Castle and Dylan Harper, but they have still won three games in a row heading into Sunday’s clash with the Phoenix Suns.
Can the Spurs extend their winning streak?
It won’t be easy against a Phoenix team that has exceeded expectations this season, especially at home. Not only did the Suns beat the Spurs earlier this season at home, but they are 7-2 straight up at Mortgage Matchup Center and 8-1 against the spread.
So, Devin Booker and company are getting some love from oddsmakers in this one, as they are favored against the Spurs.
I have a pick for this game and a player prop to bet, but first let’s dive into the latest odds for this Western Conference clash.
Spurs vs. Suns Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Spurs +2.5 (-105)
- Suns -2.5 (-115)
Moneyline
- Spurs: +124
- Suns: -148
Total
- 234.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Spurs vs. Suns How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, Nov. 23
- Time: 8:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Mortgage Matchup Center
- How to Watch (TV): Arizona’s Family Sports, FanDuel Sports Network (Local)
- Spurs record: 11-4
- Suns record: 10-6
Spurs vs. Suns Injury Reports
Spurs Injury Report
- Dylan Harper – out
- Victor Wembanyama – out
- Stephon Castle – out
- Harrison Ingram – questionable
- Riley Minix – questionable
- Jordan McLaughlin – out
Suns Injury Report
- Jalen Green – out
- Grayson Allen – out
- Rasheer Fleming – questionable
- Ryan Dunn – questionable
Spurs vs. Suns Best NBA Prop Bets
Suns Best NBA Prop Bet
- Devin Booker UNDER 30.5 Points (-115)
This season, Booker is averaging 27.1 points per game while shooting 47.7 percent from the field but just 33.3 percent from 3-point range.
The Suns star cleared this line in five of his six games in October, but he’s only done so twice since and has failed to reach 20 points in back-to-back games. Even with the Spurs short-handed in this game, Booker failed to clear this total against them earlier this season and may be overvalued in this matchup.
San Antonio is still fifth in the NBA in defensive rating, and I think this line is set too high with Booker attempting 19.3 shots per game, which is only slightly up from last season when he averaged 25.6 points on 18.9 shots per game.
Spurs vs. Suns Prediction and Pick
Earlier today, I shared in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why the Suns are worth a bet at home:
The Phoenix Suns are one of the best home teams in the NBA this season, going 8-1 against the spread and 7-2 straight up heading into Sunday’s matchup with the San Antonio Spurs.
San Antonio lost to the Suns by 12 in Phoenix earlier this month, and now it’s down Victor Wembanyama, Dylan Harper and Stephon Castle on Sunday. San Antonio has won three games in a row, but I think this is a sell-high spot with the Suns set as slight favorites at home.
Phoenix has a net rating of +4.7 this season (10th in the NBA), but that jumps to +11.6 at home (No. 6 in the NBA). The Spurs, on the other hand, have struggled on the road when it comes to covering the spread.
San Antonio is 3-2 straight up in five road games, but it's just 1-3-1 against the number. I think the Suns are in a prime spot to pick up a win on Sunday night.
Pick: Suns Moneyline (-148 at DraftKings)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
