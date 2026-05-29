Spurs vs. Thunder Opening Odds for Game 7 (Oklahoma City Slight Favorite At Home)

This Western Conference Finals series deserved a Game 7.

The San Antonio Spurs and Oklahoma City Thunder played an instant classic in Game 1. The Spurs outlasted the Thunder to get a road win in overtime, but that’s been the only close game of the series.

The next five games were all decided by at least nine points, including the last four by at least 13.

What will happen with a trip to the NBA Finals on the line?

Let’s get right into the opening odds for Spurs vs. Thunder Game 7 in the Western Conference Finals of the NBA Playoffs on Saturday, May 30.

Spurs vs. Thunder Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Spurs +3.5 (-108)

Thunder -3.5 (-112)

Moneyline

Spurs +136

Thunder -162

Total

212.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

The Thunder have been the favorites in each home game in this series, and Game 7 is no different. They covered as -7.5 and -3.5 favorites in Games 2 and 5 after their outright loss as -7.5 favorites in Game 1.

Oklahoma City’s moneyline odds of -162 imply a 61.83% chance of winning Game 7.

These teams went OVER the total in the first three games of the series, but then went UNDER in two of the last three as the games were decided in blowout fashion. This 212.5 is the lowest total of the series.

Oklahoma City Slight Favorite at Home in Game 7

The Thunder have been a dominant team at home this season at 40-8 overall, and they bounced back nicely in Games 2 and 5 after the overtime loss in Game 1. They’re once again home favorites in the do-or-die Game 7.

The Spurs are 34-15 on the road this season as compared to 38-11 at home. It’s only a difference of a few games, and they already won on the road in Game 1, but it’s worth mentioning in a Game 7.

Going back to the regular season, the Spurs did get an upset win in Oklahoma City on Christmas Day. They were +10.0 underdogs and won 117-102 on the road.

San Antonio clinched its last series on the road with a 139-109 Game 6 win in Minnesota.

This should be a great game to close out the Western Conference Finals between the top two teams in the conference.

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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