Spurs vs. Thunder Prediction, Odds and Best Prop Bets for NBA Playoffs Game 7

It’s only right that a trip to the NBA Finals comes down to a Game 7.

The Western Conference Finals have been every bit as exciting as NBA fans hoped, with the San Antonio Spurs forcing a Game 7 against the Oklahoma City Thunder after picking up a blowout win in Game 6.

OKC has won back-to-back games on its home floor after losing Game 1, but oddsmakers have Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and company favored by just 3.5 points on Saturday – the closest spread for OKC in a home game this postseason.

Now, NBA history is on the Thunder’s side. All time, teams that won Game 5 in a best-of-seven series that was tied 2-2 went on to win the series 82% of the time (198-44 series record), and OKC is favored at home in this game and favored to go on to win the NBA Finals.

The Thunder got Jalen Williams (hamstring) back in Game 6, though he was limited to just 10 minutes of action and has now been ruled out for Game 7.

The problem for OKC is that Victor Wembanyama is standing on the other side, and the Spurs star was aggressive from the jump in Game 6, finishing with 28 points, 10 rebounds and three blocks in less than 30 minutes of action.

If you’re looking to bet on this game, you’ve come to the right place. And, if you’re simply looking for a prediction and analysis of Game 7, we’ve got that too!

Here’s a look at the latest odds, a player prop to bet for each team and my prediction for Game 7 between the Spurs and Thunder.

Spurs vs. Thunder Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Spurs +3.5 (-108)

Thunder -3.5 (-112)

Moneyline

Spurs: +136

Thunder: -162

Total

212.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Spurs vs. Thunder How to Watch

Date: Saturday, May 30

Time: 8:00 p.m. EST

Venue: Paycom Center

How to Watch (TV): NBC/Peacock

Series: Tied 3-3

Spurs vs. Thunder Injury Reports

Spurs Injury Report

None to report

Thunder Injury Report

Thomas Sorber – out

Ajay Mitchell – out

Jalen Williams – out

Spurs vs. Thunder Best NBA Prop Bets

Spurs Best NBA Prop Bet

Victor Wembanyama UNDER 12.5 Rebounds (+104)

Victor Wembanyama opened this series by owning the rebounding battle, picking up 24 rebounds in a double-overtime win in Game 1 and 17 boards in a close loss in Game 2.

However, the Thunder have adjusted and kept the All-NBA big man off the boards in the last four games, holding him under 10 rebounds in three of them. Wemby finished with 10 boards in 28 minutes in Game 6, but he still fell short of this total.

OKC’s big adjustment has been putting center IsaiahHartenstein on Wemby, and the size and strength of Hartenstein has kept the Spurs star from making the same impact on the boards.

Wembanyama has four, eight, six and 10 rebounds in his last four games, and he’s now cleared 12.5 boards in less than half (seven) of his 16 appearances this postseason.

Even though I’d expect Wemby to play a ton of minutes in Game 7, asking him to grab 13 rebounds is pretty lofty since he’s failed to come close to that in each of the last four games.

Thunder Best NBA Prop Bet

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander UNDER 30.5 Points (-111)

Earlier today, I shared in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why I’m fading SGA in Game 7:

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has just two 30-point games in this series, and he needed 16 free throws in Game 5 to clear this line.

So, I’m taking the UNDER for the two-time MVP in Game 7, especially since the Spurs have sent different coverages at home all series to keep him from scoring at a high level.

In this matchup, SGA is shooting just 37.9 percent from the field and 26.1 percent from 3-point range. Overall in the playoffs, the star guard is shooting 45.5 percent from the field, 10 percent worse than he did in the regular season.

Teams have really forced other players on the Thunder to beat them, and SGA only has 30 or more points in three of his last 10 playoff games.

If this ends up being a low-scoring Game 7, I think this points total is a touch too high against the No. 2 defense in the playoffs.

Spurs vs. Thunder Prediction and Pick

Another play from today’s Peter’s Points, I’m taking the UNDER in Game 7:

If you’re looking to bet on the game, I think the UNDER is the play in Game 7.

Historically, Game 7s are a little more low-scoring and slower paced, and two of the last three games (Games 4 and 6) fell short of this total. Game 1 would have also fallen short of this number had it not gone to double overtime.

These are two of the best defenses in the NBA, ranking No. 1 (OKC) and No. 3 (San Antonio) in defensive rating during the regular season. In the playoffs, the Spurs are even better, posting a defensive rating just over 104.0.

We’ve seen both sides sell out to stop the superstars – Wembanyama and Gilgeous-Alexander – in this series, and the Thunder’s offense has looked disjointed in two of the last three games.

When set as road underdogs in the 2025-26 season, San Antonio has hit the UNDER in 11 of 18 games.

With Jalen Williams (10 minutes in Game 6) ruled out for Game 7, I’m not sold on the OKC offense dominating the game. It took an amazing shooting performance in Game 5 for the Thunder to score over 120 points, and I think both teams will lean on their defenses in the half court on Saturday.

Pick: UNDER 212.5 (-110 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.

Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and get $200 in bonus bets instantly when you make your first $5 bet .