The Portland Trail Blazers return home from a long road trip to face off against the San Antonio Spurs in an NBA Cup Group Play matchup on Wednesday night.

It was an up-and-down trip for the Blazers, who ultimately went 3-3 on the six-game road swing. They did finish it on a high note with a 128-111 win in Philadelphia, though.

The Spurs have bounced back nicely from their upset loss to the Pistons. They’ve won three in a row, covering the spread in the last two.

San Antonio got a road win over the Blazers 125-103 earlier this month.

Let’s take a look at the odds, a player prop, and my prediction for Wednesday night’s NBA Cup Group Play matchup.

Spurs vs. Trail Blazers Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Spurs -2.5 (-112)

Trail Blazers +2.5 (-108)

Moneyline

Spurs -148

Trail Blazers +124

Total

225.5 (Over -107/Under -114)

Spurs vs. Trail Blazers How to Watch

Date: Wednesday, Nov. 25

Time: 10:00 p.m.

Venue: Moda Center

How to Watch (TV): ESPN

Spurs record: 15-3

Trail Blazers record: 11-6

Spurs vs. Trail Blazers Injury Reports

Spurs Injury Report

De’Aaron Fox – Questionable

Dylan Harper – Out

Tobias Harris – Out

Jayden Quaintance – Out

Victor Wembanyama – Questionable

Trail Blazers Injury Report

Vit Krejci – Out

Ja Morant – Out

Shaedon Sharpe – Out

Chris Youngblood – Out

Spurs vs. Trail Blazers Best NBA Prop Bets

Trail Blazers Best NBA Prop Bet

Deni Avdija OVER 35.5 Pts + Reb + Ast (-111)

Deni Avdija broke out last season, and he’s proving that it was no fluke so far this year. He’s averaging 24.3 points, 6.2 rebounds, and 6.1 assists per game through his first 15 contests this season.

The forward has gone OVER 35.5 PRA in 11 of those 15 games, including five of his last six and eight of his last 10.

The Spurs held Avdija to 20 PRA on Nov. 7, but that was the second half of a back-to-back for the Blazers.

Spurs vs. Trail Blazers Prediction and Pick

The Trail Blazers had just one day off after trekking back home from the East Coast. It was a long road trip to Portland, which is a perfect spot to fade the Blazers here.

The Spurs do have some injury questions, with Fox and Wembanyama both questionable, so I may shy away if they’re ruled out. Otherwise, I love the Spurs to win this one and keep their perfect 8-0 road record intact.

Pick: Spurs -2.5 (-112)

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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