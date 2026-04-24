Spurs vs. Trail Blazers Prediction, Odds and Best Prop Bets for NBA Playoffs Game 3

Do the Portland Trail Blazers have life in the first round of the playoffs?

After losing Game 1 in San Antonio, Portland flipped the script in Game 2, making a huge second-half comeback to beat the Spurs and even the series ahead of Friday’s Game 3.

With Victor Wembanyama going down with a concussion in Game 2, the Spurs are in trouble on Friday. They are just 2.5-point road favorites, as Wemby has been listed as questionable for this matchup, after he traveled with the team.

Victor Wembanyama will indeed travel with the Spurs today to Portland ahead of Games 3 and 4 this weekend. https://t.co/mRjpxcjKKo — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) April 23, 2026

Portland was great at home in the regular season, going 25-16 against the spread, and it could take control of this series with a home win. San Antonio went 12-6 without Wembanyama this season, but the team’s postseason offense struggled on Tuesday with De’Aaron Fox proving to be the only reliable shot creator.

Can the young Spurs bounce back without their superstar big man?

Let’s dive into the odds, a player prop to consider and my prediction for Friday’s Game 3.

Spurs vs. Trail Blazers Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Spurs -2.5 (-110)

Blazers +2.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Spurs: -142

Blazers: +120

Total

220.5 (Over -108/Under -112)

Spurs vs. Trail Blazers How to Watch

Date: Friday, April 24

Time: 10:30 p.m. EST

Venue: Moda Center

How to Watch (TV): Prime Video

Series: Tied 1-1

Spurs vs. Trail Blazers Injury Reports

Spurs Injury Report

Victor Wembanyama -- questionable

Jordan McLaughlin -- out

Blazers Injury Report

Damian Lillard -- out

Spurs vs. Trail Blazers Best NBA Prop Bets

Spurs Best NBA Prop Bet

Deni Avdija OVER 23.5 Points (-109)

Portland Trail Blazers All-Star Deni Avdija had 30 points in the team’s Game 1 loss to San Antonio, but he took a step back – partially due to foul trouble in Game 2 – dropping just 14 points on 13 shots.

I’m going to buy low on Avdija in this game, as he may face less defensive resistance at the rim with Victor Wembanyama dealing with a concussion. The Spurs still have a plethora of elite defenders, but Wembanyama is a one-man defense at the rim with his size and length.

Avdija averaged 24.2 points per game in the regular season, and I’d expect him to take more than 13 shots in this Game 3 matchup. In fact, he’s scored 25 or more points in eight of his last nine games, including 41 in the play-in tournament.

Spurs vs. Trail Blazers Prediction and Pick

These teams have combined for exactly 209 points in each of the first two games of this series, yet the total for Game 3 is well above that number.

Wembanyama’s injury certainly factors into that – the Spurs just aren’t as dominant on defense without him – but it also impacts their offense, which fell flat in the second half and fourth quarter at home.

Now, this young Spurs team has to go on the road against a Blazers defense that has been rising in the rankings over the second half of the season. Portland finished the regular season 12th in defensive rating, though it is also outside the top-20 in the NBA in offensive rating.

The Spurs have hit the UNDER in 56.5 percent of their games this season, and I could see them struggling on offense if they are without their MVP candidate.

I’ll go UNDER in Game 3 with these teams ranking 12th (Portland) and seventh (San Antonio) in offensive rating through two playoff games.

Pick: UNDER 220.5 (-112 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.

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