Stanford vs. Louisville Prediction, Odds and Best Prop Bets for ACC Tournament Quarterfinal
Louisville has enjoyed a double-BYE in the ACC Tournament but will have to play their first game today when they take on the No. 7 seed, Stanford, with a berth in the semifinal on the line.
These two teams met in the final game of the regular season and the Cardinals were able to run away with a 20-point victory. Will we see a similar result tonight? Let's find out what the oddsmakers think.
Stanford vs. Louisville Odds, Spread, and Total
Odds via BetMGM Sportsbook
Spread
- Stanford +10.5 (-105)
- Louisville -10.5 (-115)
Moneyline
- Stanford +475
- Louisville -650
Total
- OVER 142.5 (-110)
- UNDER 142.5 (-110)
Stanford vs. Louisville How to Watch
- Date: Thursday, March 13
- Game Time: 7:00 PM EST
- Venue: Spectrum Center
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN2
- Stanford Record: 14-18 (8-10 Conference)
- Louisville Record: 23-9 (15-3 Conference)
Stanford vs. Louisville Best Prop Bets
Stanford Prop Bets
- Maxime Raynaud OVER 9.5 Rebounds (-140) via BetMGM
Maxime Raynaud hacked up 11 rebounds the last time these two teams faced off, so if he has another performance like that tonight, this bet will cash. He has reached double-digit rebounds in three of his last five games.
Louisville Prop Bets
- Terrence Edwards Jr. OVER 17.5 Points (-110) via BetMGM
Terrence Edwards Jr. has been on fire of late, including putting up a blistering 35 points against Cali on March 5th. He recorded 16 points against Stanford in the regular season finale, but he shot an uncharacteristic 35.3% from the field. I expect a big bounce back performance from him tonight.
Stanford vs. Louisville Prediction and Pick
Louisville is the clear better team, but are they worthy of being double-digit favorites? If we put the 20-point victory by them the last time they played Stanford to the side, you can envision how this game could be a close one.
The Cardinal rank 158th in the country in defensive efficiency and 69th in extra scoring chances per game, averaging +2.7 per game. If they can play some solid defense and create some extra chance by grabbing offensive boards and forcing turnovers, they're going to be in this game.
Stanford shot 30.4% in the last matchup against Louisville, 13% lower than their season average. I don't expect them to have a similar shooting performance tonight.
Pick: Stanford +10.5 (-105) via BetMGM
As a new BetMGM user, you can now claim up to $1,500 in bonus bets when you create an account using BetMGM bonus code SI1500, deposit at least $10, and place a real money wager. If you lose your bet, BetMGM will return your entire stake as bonus bets.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!