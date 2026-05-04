Stanley Cup Odds: Avalanche, Hurricanes Way Ahead of Pack After Game 1 Wins

The first round of the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs is officially in the books after the Montreal Canadiens took down the Tampa Bay Lightning on Sunday night in the lone Game 7 of the first round.

There were already two Game 1s of the second round played over the weekend, and neither game had a surprising outcome.

The Carolina Hurricanes shut out the Philadelphia Flyers 3-0 on Saturday night, and the Colorado Avalanche took a 1-0 series lead over the Minnesota Wild on Sunday night – although the 9-6 final score was a bit surprising.

The Avalanche and Hurricanes continue to be ahead of the pack in the Stanley Cup odds.

Let’s take a look at the updated Stanley Cup odds for the eight teams remaining.

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Stanley Cup Odds for Every Team

Colorado Avalanche: +185

Carolina Hurricanes: +195

Vegas Golden Knights: +600

Buffalo Sabres: +1000

Montreal Canadiens: +1100

Minnesota Wild: +1600

Anaheim Ducks: +2500

Philadelphia Flyers: +3000

The Avalanche have been the favorite to win the Stanley Cup all year long, and they haven’t lost a game yet in the Stanley Cup Playoffs. They were +300 to win it all before the playoffs started, moved to +225 after sweeping the Los Angeles Kings, and are now down below two-to-one.

The Hurricanes have seen similar movement in their Stanley Cup odds as they’ve also gone undefeated through five playoff games. They’ve gone from +475 to +285 and now +195. They also got some help in the Eastern Conference with the Canadiens eliminating the Lightning, which theoretically gives Carolina an easier path to the Cup.

The Mammoth gave the Golden Knights a scare in the first round, but Vegas has always been toward the top of these odds. The Knights were +1000 before the playoffs and +1400 when they were down 2-1 in the first round to Utah. They’re the team who may stand in the Avalanche’s path in the West.

The Sabres and Canadiens have similar odds to win it all, but the winner of that series will likely have to face off against the Hurricanes in the Eastern Conference Final, and the Canes look like a wagon this year.

The Wild are down 1-0 to the Avalanche yet still have shorter odds than the Ducks, who open their second-round series against the Knights on Monday night. Vegas didn’t show a ton in the first round, so a +2500 price for Anaheim is a bit enticing as a long shot.

The Flyers’ Cinderella Run appears to be coming to an end. It was just one game, but they were outclassed by Carolina in Game 1. I’m still giving them a fighting chance in the series, but not much more than that.

Register with DraftKings today and get $100 in bonus bets instantly after making a $5 bet . Claim this DraftKings Sportsbook promo code offer by making a $5 deposit and making your first $5 wager.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.