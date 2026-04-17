Stanley Cup Odds for Every Team Ahead of NHL Playoffs (Avalanche, Hurricanes Favored to Win the Cup)

The 2026 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs are here.

After a long 82-game regular season, the fun now begins with 16 teams vying for Lord Stanley’s Cup.

There are a few clear favorites ahead of the pack, but anything can happen in the best playoffs in sports.

Let’s take a look at the Stanley Cup odds for every team ahead of the NHL Playoffs.

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Stanley Cup Odds for Every Team Ahead of NHL Playoffs

Colorado Avalanche: +300

Carolina Hurricanes: +475

Tampa Bay Lightning: +500

Vegas Golden Knights: +1000

Dallas Stars: +1000

Ottawa Senators: +1300

Edmonton Oilers: +1300

Buffalo Sabres: +1400

Minnesota Wild: +1800

Pittsburgh Penguins: +2500

Utah Mammoth: +3500

Montreal Canadiens: +3500

Boston Bruins: +5500

Los Angeles Kings: +6000

Philadelphia Flyers: +7000

Anaheim Ducks: +8000

The Avalanche were on a historic pace in the first half of the season and still ultimately won the Presidents’ Trophy with a 55-16-11 record for 121 points. That was eight points clear of the Hurricanes, who are the top seed in the Eastern Conference.

The Lightning are just behind the Hurricanes in the odds despite finishing second in the Atlantic Division and fifth in the league. Tampa Bay’s pedigree has earned it these odds, but injuries and age could end up proving to be too much for a Bolts squad looking to extend its dynasty.

The Golden Knights and Stars are both interesting at +1000. Dallas has a tough path, going up against the Wild in the first round and then likely the Avalanche in the second round, and then would still need to take on whoever comes out of the Pacific Division side of the bracket.

It does look like it’s going to be a Western Conference team to win the Stanley Cup, though. The Hurricanes have yet to prove themselves in the playoffs and may not have the top-end talent to keep up with the likes of the Avalanche or Stars in the Stanley Cup Final.

There could always be a Cinderella Story, though, especially in a wide-open Eastern Conference.

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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