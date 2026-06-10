Stanley Cup Odds: Golden Knights Back to Plus-Money After Game 4 Loss

This year's Stanley Cup Final has been one of the best and most exciting in recent history.

The Carolina Hurricanes entered the final as significant betting favorites, but the Golden Knights took over as the favorites after taking a 1-0 and a 2-1 series lead. Unfortunately for them, the Hurricanes captured a 5-3 victory in Game 4 on Tuesday night and are now back to being favorites. With the series tied at 2-2, we now have a best-of-three with the Stanley Cup on the line.

Let's take a look at the latest odds to win it all.

Stanley Cup Odds After Game 4

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Hurricanes -152

Golden Knights +126

Stanley Cup Final Exact Outcome Odds

Hurricanes Win 4-2 (+215)

Hurricanes Win 4-3 (+220)

Golden Knights Win 4-3 (+320)

Golden Knights Win 4-2 (+330)

The Hurricanes are back to odds similar to their pre-final odds at -152, an implied probability of 60.32% of winning the Cup. When it comes to the exact series outcome, the Hurricanes winning the next two straight games is the most likely option at +215. The Golden Knights winning in six games is the least likely option at +330.

This series isn't just close based on the results. The underlying numbers prove just how close it's been. The Hurricanes have an extremely slight advantage in expected goals, 12.9-12.78, a difference of +0.12 in favor of Carolina. When it comes to high-danger scoring chances, it's completely even through the first four games at 51-51.

One of the most fascinating aspects of the Stanley Cup Final is the Conn Smythe Trophy race. Mitch Marner of the Golden Knights is set as the betting favorite at -125, which means there's a chance that he will be given the award as playoff MVP even if the Hurricanes end up winning the Cup. It would be the second time in the past three years that a member of the losing team wins the Conn Smythe after Connor McDavid was given the award after losing to the Florida Panthers two years ago.

Logan Stankoven (+250) and Taylor Hall (+410) are the top two Hurricanes on the odds list.

The Hurricanes are set as -152 home favorites in Game 5.

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