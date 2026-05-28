Stanley Cup Odds: Hurricanes Favored Over Golden Knights in Lookahead Odds

The Carolina Hurricanes are now one win away from advancing to the Stanley Cup Final to face the Vegas Golden Knights.

The Hurricanes have ripped off three straight wins against the Montreal Canadiens, keeping them to an average of just 16.25 shots on goal per game. They'll now head back to their home ice in Game 5 with a chance to clinch the Eastern Conference Final. The Canadiens will have to win three straight games, two of them on the road, if they want to stage a comeback.

Let's take a look at what that means for the odds to win the Stanley Cup.

All odds listed in this article are via FanDuel Sportsbook

Stanley Cup Odds

Hurricanes -150

Golden Knights +130

Canadiens +3500

Despite needing another win to clinch a berth in the Cup Final, the Hurricanes are set as -150 favorites to win it all, an implied probability of 60%. The Canadiens would need a Herculean effort to come back in this series, as they're +195 underdogs in Game 5 and would be significant underdogs in Game 6 and Game 7 if the series goes that far.

Crazier things have happened, but it's mostly safe to assume we'll see a Golden Knights vs. Hurricanes Stanley Cup Final. Because of that, FanDuel has also released lookahead odds for the likely matchup.

Hurricanes vs. Golden Knights Stanley Cup Final Odds

Hurricanes -166

Golden Knights +138

The odds are subject to change before the series begins, but the Hurricanes, for now, are set as -166 favorites in a potential matchup with Vegas, an implied probability of 62.41%. It's certainly worth noting that the Golden Knights won both regular-season meetings between these two teams, beating them by a score of 4-1 on October 20 and then by a score of 6-3 on October 28.

The OVER/UNDER for how many games will take place in the series is set at 5.5, with the OVER juiced to -194.

FanDuel also has odds set for a potential final between the Golden Knights and Canadiens. The Knights would be potential favorites in that one at -146, with the Habs coming in at +122.

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