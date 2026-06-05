Stanley Cup Odds: Hurricanes Take Back Over as Favorites After Game 2 Overtime Win

The Stanley Cup Final has certainly delivered through the first two games. Four goals were scored in the third period, forcing overtime, and then the Carolina Hurricanes found the back of the net to win the game and even the series up at 1-1.

Each team has now come back from a 2-0 deficit to win their games. The Golden Knights game back from an early 2-0 deficit to win Game 1, and then the Hurricanes erased a 2-0 deficit in the third period in Game 2.

Let's take a look at how the latest result has affected the odds to win the Stanley Cup.

Stanley Cup Odds After Game 2

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Hurricanes -130

Golden Knights +108

Stanley Cup Exact Outcome Odds

Hurricanes Win 4-3 (+310)

Hurricanes Win 4-2 (+370)

Golden Knights Win 4-2 (+390)

Golden Knights Win 4-3 (+430)

Hurricanes Win 4-1 (+550)

Golden Knights Win 4-1 (+700)

The Hurricanes entered the Stanley Cup Final as -154 favorites, but the Golden Knights took over as the -150 favorites after winning Game 1 in Carolina. Hurricanes fans will be happy to find out that their team is back to being the favorites after their Game 2 victory. If the Golden Knights had scored the overtime winner, we'd be looking at a dominant lead for Vegas on the odds board.

At -130 odds, the Hurricanes now have an implied probability of 56.52% of lifting Lord Stanley's Cup.

In terms of exact outcome odds, the Hurricanes winning in seven games is the most likely option at +310. Carolina winning in six is the next likely option at +370. The Golden Knights winning in six (+390) and seven (+430) are the next two options on the odds list.

With a plethora of potential winners of the Conn Smythe Trophy for the Hurricanes, Mitchell Marner of the Golden Knights remains the favorite at +135. If the Golden Knights win the series, it'd be unlikely for anyone other than Marner to win it. Meanwhile, Frederik Andersen (+390), Logan Stankoven (+550), and Taylor Hall (+650) are all in the running for the Hurricanes.

Game 3 between the Hurricanes and Golden Knights is set as a pick'em.

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