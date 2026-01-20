Steelers Next Head Coach Odds: Mike McCarthy Gaining Steam to Replace Mike Tomlin

Former Dallas Cowboys and Green Bay Packers head coach Mike McCarthy reportedly is a candidate for the Pittsburgh Steelers head coaching vacancy this offseason.

McCarthy, who last coached in Dallas during the 2024 season, will have an interview with the Steelers on Wednesday.

Pelissero: Mike McCarthy considered strong candidate for Steelers HC vacancy.



He'll interview on Wednesday. — Underdog NFL (@UnderdogNFL) January 20, 2026

It's interesting to see McCarthy's name come up for the Steelers job, as he was not originally listed in the odds to get the job at DraftKings.

Here's a look at those odds, which had Los Angeles Rams defensive coordinator Chris Shula as the clear favorite.

Steelers Next Head Coach Odds

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Chris Shula +190

Brian Flores +400

Robert Saleh +700

Curt Cignetti +750

Jesse Minter +800

Vance Joseph +850

Mike McDaniel +1000

Klint Kubiak +1000

Kevin Stefanski +1000

John Harbaugh +1300

Grant Udinski +1600

Nate Scheelhaase +2000

Marcus Freeman +2000

Mike LaFleur +2500

Despite that, it appears the Steelers could end up going with a veteran head coach, even though they hired Mike Tomlin early in his career and he was with the franchise for nearly two decades. Tomlin took over the Steelers' head coaching gig in 2007.

Pittsburgh is looking to snap a seven-game losing streak in the playoffs after it was blown out by the Houston Texans in the wild card round this season. Tomlin decided to step down after the game, leaving the head coach position open for one of the NFL's most storied franchises.

McCarthy has won a Super Bowl in his coaching career (back when he was with Green Bay) and he has a career record of 174-112 in the regular season and 11-11 in the playoffs. McCarthy led Dallas to three playoff appearances in five seasons, including three seasons with at least 12 wins.

He also has a connection with Aaron Rodgers from their time in Green Bay, but it has been reported that their relationship deteriorated in McCarthy's final seasons with the Packers. Rodgers could end up retiring this offseason, so it may not matter when the Steelers evaluate McCarthy and their future.

DraftKings has not reposted odds for the Steelers' next head coach, but there's a chance McCarthy will be amongst the leaders in the odds once the market re-opens.

