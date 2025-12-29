Steelers NFL Playoff Odds: Betting Market Has Steelers as Underdog to Win AFC North
Mike Tomlin has secured another over .500 season with the Pittsburgh Steelers, but suddenly the team is facing an uphill battle to make the playoffs in 2025.
The Steelers had a chance to win the AFC North division in Week 17, but they lost 13-6 against the Cleveland Browns, setting up a winner-take-all game for the division and the No. 4 seed in the AFC North on Sunday night against the Baltimore Ravens.
Baltimore entered Week 17 needing a win over the Green Bay Packers, a Steelers loss and a win over the Steelers in Week 18 to clinch the division. Now, two of the three steps are complete, and oddsmakers have the Ravens favored to win this Week 18 matchup.
Pittsburgh is a 3.5-point underdog and +150 on the moneyline at DraftKings after opening as a three-point underdog late on Sunday night.
At +150, the Steelers have an implied probability of 40.0 percent to make the playoffs this season. Pittsburgh already beat the Ravens back in Week 14, but it would have the same record as the Ravens and a worse division record if it loses in Week 18.
This season, the Steelers are 5-3 straight as the home team (one neutral site game), and they've covered the spread in four of their seven games in Pittsburgh. Since Tomlin took over in 2007, the Steelers are 19-15 straight up in games as a home underdog -- the second-best mark of any team in the NFL during that stretch.
So, it's certainly possible that Aaron Rodgers and company could win this game. Still, the fact that the Ravens are favored -- even with Lamar Jackson dealing with a back injury -- is a little concerning for Pittsburgh ahead of this Week 18 clash.
