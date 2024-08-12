Steelers Starting Quarterback Betting Odds on the Move After Preseason Week 1
The Pittsburgh Steelers' quarterback competition has been one of the more intriguing storylines of training camp this offseason, especially with veteran Russell Wilson dealing with a calf injury.
Prior to the Steelers' preseason opener against the Houston Texans, former first-round pick Justin Fields saw some momentum in his odds to win the job, moving all the way down to +250.
However, oddsmakers aren't sold on Fields after his preseason showing, dropping him to +350 and moving Russell Wilson to -520 to start in Week 1.
Oddsmakers at FanDuel Sportsbook had originally set Wilson at -620 (an implied probability of 86.1 percent) to be the team's starting quarterback in Week 1 while Fields was set at +400 in the same market.
Now, the market is moving back closer to the number -- in Wilsons' favor -- even though the veteran hasn't taken a snap for the Steelers in the preseason.
Fields didn't play awful in his preseason debut for Pittsburgh, completing five of his six pass attempts for 67 yards while carring the ball three times for two yards. The problem? Fields took some drive-killing sacks, something that has been an issue for him during his NFL career.
If Fields isn't clearly separating himself from Wilson while the veteran is sidelined, it's hard to see him overtaking him for the job since it seems like Wilson is the leader in the clubhouse for the job.
Steelers insider Gerry Dulac has been adamant that this is Wilson's job entering Week 1, which is also a bad sign for Fields chances.
Bettors should likely stay away from Fields, even at his current price, and hope for some more movement after the second preseason matchup.
