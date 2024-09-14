Steelers vs. Broncos Final Score Prediction for NFL Week 2 (Steelers Win an Ugly One?)
The Pittsburgh Steelers are 1-0 on the season and head into their Week 2 matchup with the Denver Broncos as road favorites.
After a rough performance from rookie quarterback Bo Nix in Week 1, the Broncos are 0-1 and in danger of living up to the expectation that they’d be one of the worst teams in the NFL this season.
Justin Fields is expected to start for the second straight week in place of the injured Russell Wilson, but the Steelers offense did not score a touchdown in Week 1.
Does that make them a candidate to be upset in Week 2?
Let’s use the latest odds and analysis to predict the final score for this matchup.
Steelers vs. Broncos Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Steelers -2.5 (-118)
- Broncos +2.5 (-102)
Moneyline
- Steelers: -148
- Broncos: +124
Total
- 36.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Steelers vs. Broncos Final Score Prediction
Earlier this week, I previewed this matchup, and there just aren’t many positives to take from Denver’s loss to Seattle.
The offense was stuck in mud all game – Nix averaged just 3.3 yards per attempt – and the defense eventually cracked in the second half, allowing Kenneth Walker III to rack up over 100 rushing yards.
Now, the Broncos have to face a Steelers team that will likely lean on the run? Not ideal. Here are my thought from this week’s betting preview:
If there’s one thing I know about Mike Tomlin teams, it’s that they’re going to win ugly games, and they’re going to find a way to get over .500.
So far, the Steelers have done both of those things, winning a game without scoring a touchdown to move to 1-0 on the season in Week 1.
Now, they get a crack at a Denver team that is playing a rookie quarterback in Nix, who struggled mightily against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 1.
TJ Watt and the Steelers’ pass rush should be an issue in this game, and Pittsburgh did enough with Fields under center in Week 1 to pick up a win.
Denver gave up 5.1 yards per play to Seattle and only had 3.3 yards per play on offense. I can’t back the Broncos – even as home underdogs – in Week 2.
I’ll trust Tomlin’s team to get to 2-0 on the season
Final Score Prediction: Steelers 16, Broncos 13
