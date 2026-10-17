Steelers vs. Buccaneers Best NFL Prop Bets and Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for NFL Week 6 (Target Tight Ends)

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are looking to make it two wins in a row when they host the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday afternoon.

The Bucs have had a few extra days off after their 24-16 upset win in Dallas on Thursday Night Football, while the Steelers are looking to build on a 34-22 victory over the Colts.

The total is set at a low 39.5 in this one, so points could be at a premium.

Let’s take a look at a few prop picks, including an anytime touchdown scorer, for Steelers vs. Buccaneers on Sunday, Oct. 18.

Best NFL Prop Bets for Steelers vs. Buccaneers

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Chris Godwin Jr. OVER 28.5 Receiving Yards (-116)

Cade Otton OVER 3.5 Receptions (+119)

Pat Freiermuth Anytime Touchdown (+310)

Chris Godwin Jr. OVER 28.5 Receiving Yards (-116)

Chris Godwin has been fairly consistent this season, and he was a full participant in practice on Thursday.

The veteran has caught 19 of 21 targets for 179 yards this season, with at least 25 receiving yards in all five games. He’s had at least 31 yards in four of his five contests, including each of the last two weeks.

Godwin may not be what he once was, but he’s still a threat out wide for Tampa Bay.

Cade Otton OVER 3.5 Receptions (+119)

Cade Otton has been targeted 27 times this season, second to only Emeka Egbuka and slightly ahead of Godwin. He only caught three of four targets last week, though, after getting up to four catches the week prior.

The Steelers provide a good matchup for Otton, though. Tyler Warren caught seven of nine targets for 83 yards last week for the Colts against this Pittsburgh defense.

I’ll take these plus odds for Otton to haul in at least four catches at home.

Pat Freiermuth Anytime Touchdown (+310)

Pat Freiermuth has four touchdowns on the season, including two last week to score in back-to-back weeks. He had a season-high seven targets, catching five of those for 44 yards in total.

Freiermuth has been targeted five times in the red zone, including twice last week and once the week prior.

The Bucs have already allowed touchdowns to Mike Gesicki, Blake Whitehart, and Tucker Kraft this season. I’ll happily take +310 for Freiermuth to join that list of tight ends to score touchdowns against Tampa Bay.

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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