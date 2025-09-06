Steelers vs. Jets Best NFL Prop Bets and Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for NFL Week 1
A pair of quarterbacks will face their former teams in Week 1 of the 2025 NFL season. Justin Fields, who was on the Pittsburgh Steelers last season, will suit up as the starting quarterback for the New York Jets on Sunday. He'll face Aaron Rodgers, the Steelers' new quarterback, who was the Jets' starter in 2024.
That makes this game a must-watch matchup. You can read about my best overall bet for this game in this week's edition of the Road to 272 Bets. If you want a few prop bets to get in on as well, you're in the right place. Let's take a look at my top three.
Steelers vs. Jets Best NFL Prop Bets
- Aaron Rodgers OVER 203.5 Passing Yards (-110) via Caesars
- Justin Fields UNDER 27.5 Pass Attempts (-114) via FanDuel
- Pat Freiermuth Anytime Touchdown (+460) via FanDuel
Aaron Rodgers OVER 203.5 Passing Yards (-110)
People are quick to forget how good Aaron Rodgers looked in his last three games last season. He averaged 254.0 passing yards in those games, while throwing nine touchdowns and three interceptions. If he can carry that level of play into this season, he may surprise some people with his production on Sunday. I think betting on him to reach at least 204 passing yards in this game is as good a bet as any.
Justin Fields UNDER 27.5 Pass Attempts (-114)
My second favorite prop bet for this week is on Justin Fields to record fewer than 28 pass attempts. I broke the pick down in this week's edition of the Player Prop Countdown:
I'm shocked Justin Fields' passing attempts number is this high. Aaron Glenn has dropped plenty of hints over the past few weeks that the Jets are going to be a run-first offense. Stating he's going to use all three running backs while getting in an argument with a reporter about whether or not this is a passing league tells me all I need to know. Fields' legs will be used more than his arm this season, including in Week 1 against the Steelers.
Pat Freiermuth Anytime Touchdown (+460)
Pat Freiermuth is one of the most underrated tight ends in football. His production suffered a bit last season due to inconsistent quarterback play, but he still managed to haul in seven touchdowns. Now, he gets to play with Rodgers, who we all know loves to throw touchdowns to tight ends. This is a fantastic long shot touchdown bet at +460 odds.
