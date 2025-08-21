Steelers vs. Panthers Final Score Prediction for NFL Preseason Week 3
The Carolina Panthers aren’t expected to play starting quarterback Bryce Young in Week 3 of the preseason, which means we’ll see plenty of Jack Plummer and Bryce Perkins on Thursday night against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Pittsburgh will play most of its starters in Week 3, according to Mike Tomlin, but starting quarterback Aaron Rodgers will not suit up in this matchup. Pittsburgh is 1-1 so far in the preseason, losing to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 2.
Oddsmakers have set the Steelers as favorites in this matchup, as Carolina has scored just 13 points all preseason and comes into this game at 0-2.
Using the latest betting odds, I’m aiming to predict the final score for Thursday night’s matchup, as it should help bettors when betting on the total or the spread in this Week 3 game.
Steelers vs. Panthers Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Steelers -4.5 (-115)
- Panthers +4.5 (-105)
Moneyline
- Steelers: -238
- Panthers: +195
Total
- 35.5 (Over -122/Under +102)
Steelers vs. Panthers Final Score Prediction
The Panthers have struggled to score all preseason long, and I don’t expect that change against the Steelers in Week 3 – especially if Pittsburgh plays some of its starters on the defensive end.
Carolina is 1-4 straight up and 0-5 against the spread in the preseason with Dave Canales as the team’s head coach, and with Young not playing, I’d be shocked to see Carolina cover the number on Thursday night.
Meanwhile, the Steelers struggled on offense in the second preseason game, putting up just 14 points. While I expect them to win this game, their offensive ceiling is limited a bit with Rodgers and DK Metcalf set to sit this one out.
I’m predicting a low-scoring victory for Mike Tomlin’s group tonight.
Final Score Prediction: Steelers 17, Panthers 9
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
