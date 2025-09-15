Steelers vs. Patriots Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Week 3
Two .500 teams will face off in an AFC matchup at Gillette Stadium this upcoming Sunday. The New England Patriots will host the Pittsburgh Steelers.
The Patriots got off to a slow start against the Las Vegas Raiders and rebounded in Week 2 to top the struggling Miami Dolphins. The Steelers, on the other hand, came crashing back down to earth in a loss to the Seattle Seahawks their last time out after opening the season with an impressive win against the New York Jets. Now both teams have a chance to enter Week 4 sporting a winning record.
Are you looking for the best betting angles ahead of kickoff? Here’s our preview for the matchup.
Steelers vs. Patriots Odds, Spread, and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Steelers -1.5 (-108)
- Patriots +1.5 (-112)
Moneyline
- Steelers -112
- Patriots -108
Total
- 44.5 (Over -108/Under -112)
Steelers vs. Patriots How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, September 21
- Time: 1:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Gillette Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): CBS
- Steelers record: 1-1
- Patriots record: 1-1
Steelers vs. Patriots Betting Trends
- The OVER has hit in four of New England’s previous five home games
- The Patriots are 2-3 ATS in their previous five home games
- The Steelers have failed to cover the spread in four of their previous five road games
- The Over is 3-2 in the Steelers previous five games
Steelers vs. Patriots Injury Reports
Steelers Injury Report
- Alex Highsmith, LB - Questionable
- Isaiahh Loudermilk, DT - Questionable
Patriots Injury Report
- Morgan Moses, OT - Questionable
Steelers vs. Patriots Key Players to Watch
Pittsburgh Steelers
Aaron Rodgers: Rodgers’ Week 1 and Week 2 performances were like night and day. He sliced and diced the Jets by throwing for 244 yards and four touchdowns without a pick. His poor completion percentage and pair of interceptions against Seattle were extremely damaging. Now everyone will have to wait and see how Rodgers responds, as the Steelers might not have enough juice to win when he has subpar outings.
New England Patriots
Drake Maye: The Patriots don’t necessarily have a go-to standout playmaker with Stefon Diggs recovering from a major injury and the running back depth chart is up in the air. That being said, Maye will have to make a lot happen. The second-year quarterback’s creative usage of his running backs, tight ends and role-player wideouts could determine the end result of this contest. Especially if he takes care of the ball like he did in Week 2 with two passing touchdowns and no interceptions.
Steelers vs. Patriots Prediction and Pick
Both the teams in this matchup are looking to find some consistency in a young season and are ironing out the kinks on offense.
Pittsburgh is trying to figure out the best way to utilize Rodgers on a team that’s largely been run-first in recent years but doesn’t have a reliable back. New England has its young quarterback of the future, but is trying to find out what mix of new additions and players from last year’s run will yield success under a new head coach.
The Patriots have home-field advantage, can build on the momentum that gained from scoring 33 points in Week 2 and haven’t lost key offensive personnel since last season. Bettors should lean toward the side that has plenty of capable options as opposed to the side that’ s trying to figure out its strengths.
Maye can lean on his chemistry with running backs and returning receivers to edge out the Steelers at home.
Pick: Patriots moneyline (-108 at DraftKings)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
