Steelers vs. Saints Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Week 7
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The NFL's International Series continues in Week 7, but this time the Pittsburgh Steelers and New Orleans will be playing in Paris, France. This will be the first regular season game to ever be played in the country of France.
Both teams are coming off big wins in Week 6. The Steelers beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in overtime, while the Saints snapped their three-game losing streak by beating the New York Giants 34-27.
Let's dive into everything you need to know to bet this Sunday morning international showdown.
Steelers vs. Saints Odds, Spread, and Total
Spread
- Steelers -2.5 (-110)
- Saints +2.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Steelers -142
- Saints +120
Total
- OVER 44.5 (-112)
- UNDER 44.5 (-108)
Steelers vs. Saints How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, October 25
- Time: 9:30 AM ET
- Venue: Stade de France
- How to Watch (TV): NFL Network
- Steelers record: 4-2
- Saints record: 2-4
Steelers vs. Saints Betting Trends
- The Steelers are 3-2 against the spread in the last five meetings between these two teams
- The OVER is 3-2 in the last meetings between these two teams
- Steelers are 4-2 against the spread this season
- The OVER is 4-2 in Steelers' games this season
- Saints are 3-3 against the spread this season
- The OVER is 4-2 in Saints games this seasonf
Steelers vs. Saints Key Player to Watch
- Jaylen Warren, RB - Pittsburgh Steelers
Jaylen Warren has been an elite weapon for the Steelers so far this season. He has racked up 460 yards on the ground, averaging 5.5 yards per carry, while also recording 258 yards through the air. The Saints will have to find a way to improve their run defense before this game, or else Warren is going to have a field day in Paris.
Steelers vs. Saints Injury Reports
Steelers Injury Report
- Brandin Echols, CB - Questionable
- Roman Wilson, WR - Injured Reserve
- Michael Pittman, Jr, WR - Injured Reserve
Saints Injury Report
- Jordyn Tyson, WR - Injured Reserve
- Kool-Aid McKinstry, CB - Questionable
- Quincy Riley, CB - Questionable
- Cesar Ruiz, G - Questionable
Steelers vs. Saints Prediction and Best Bet
The Steelers' run game against the Saints' run defense will be the biggest difference-maker in this game. Pittsburgh has done a great job running the football this season, ranking fifth in rush EPA, and Jaylen Warren is averaging 5.5 yards per carry. Now they face a Saints defense that's last in both opponent rush EPA and opponent rush success rate, while also giving up 4.8 yards per rush. If Warren can be effective on the ground, the Saints' offense will struggle to keep pace.
The Steelers' defense is top 10 in the NFL in both opponent EPA per play and opponent success rate. Let's hope that defense travels.
I'm going to back the Steelers as favorites in France.
Pick: Steelers -2.5 (-110) via FanDuel
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Originally from Nova Scotia, Iain MacMillan is a senior editor covering betting, with a focus on NFL, NHL, and golf. He hosts the Bacon Bets Podcast and has been featured on VSIN, BetQL and Monumental Sports Network. He is a member of the Metropolitan Golf Writers Association and his beloved Falcons and Maple Leafs break his heart on a yearly basis.Follow iainmacbets