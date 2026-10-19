Steelers vs. Saints Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Week 7

The NFL's International Series continues in Week 7, but this time the Pittsburgh Steelers and New Orleans will be playing in Paris, France. This will be the first regular season game to ever be played in the country of France.

Both teams are coming off big wins in Week 6. The Steelers beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in overtime, while the Saints snapped their three-game losing streak by beating the New York Giants 34-27.

Let's dive into everything you need to know to bet this Sunday morning international showdown.

Steelers vs. Saints Odds, Spread, and Total

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Spread

Steelers -2.5 (-110)

Saints +2.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Steelers -142

Saints +120

Total

OVER 44.5 (-112)

UNDER 44.5 (-108)

Steelers vs. Saints How to Watch

Date: Sunday, October 25

Time: 9:30 AM ET

Venue: Stade de France

How to Watch (TV): NFL Network

Steelers record: 4-2

Saints record: 2-4

Steelers vs. Saints Betting Trends

The Steelers are 3-2 against the spread in the last five meetings between these two teams

The OVER is 3-2 in the last meetings between these two teams

Steelers are 4-2 against the spread this season

The OVER is 4-2 in Steelers' games this season

Saints are 3-3 against the spread this season

The OVER is 4-2 in Saints games this seasonf

Steelers vs. Saints Key Player to Watch

Jaylen Warren, RB - Pittsburgh Steelers

Jaylen Warren has been an elite weapon for the Steelers so far this season. He has racked up 460 yards on the ground, averaging 5.5 yards per carry, while also recording 258 yards through the air. The Saints will have to find a way to improve their run defense before this game, or else Warren is going to have a field day in Paris.

Steelers vs. Saints Injury Reports

Steelers Injury Report

Brandin Echols, CB - Questionable

Roman Wilson, WR - Injured Reserve

Michael Pittman, Jr, WR - Injured Reserve

Saints Injury Report

Jordyn Tyson, WR - Injured Reserve

Kool-Aid McKinstry, CB - Questionable

Quincy Riley, CB - Questionable

Cesar Ruiz, G - Questionable

Steelers vs. Saints Prediction and Best Bet

The Steelers' run game against the Saints' run defense will be the biggest difference-maker in this game. Pittsburgh has done a great job running the football this season, ranking fifth in rush EPA, and Jaylen Warren is averaging 5.5 yards per carry. Now they face a Saints defense that's last in both opponent rush EPA and opponent rush success rate, while also giving up 4.8 yards per rush. If Warren can be effective on the ground, the Saints' offense will struggle to keep pace.

The Steelers' defense is top 10 in the NFL in both opponent EPA per play and opponent success rate. Let's hope that defense travels.

I'm going to back the Steelers as favorites in France.

Pick: Steelers -2.5 (-110) via FanDuel

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