Is Stefon Diggs Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Prop Betting Impact for Texans vs. Jets)
The Houston Texans will be without star receiver Stefon Diggs in Week 9 against the New York Jets – and the rest of the season – due to the torn ACL that he suffered in Week 8 against the Indianapolis Colts.
Losing Diggs is a massive blow for a Houston offense that has already gone the last few weeks without Nico Collins (hamstring), who is still on injured reserve.
With both Diggs and Collins sidelined for Week 9 against New York, CJ Stroud will have to lean on some other options in the passing game – and his running game – to lead Houston to a win on Thursday Night Football.
Tank Dell – the second-year receiver for Houston – broke out last season as a rookie before going down with a season-ending injury, and he projects to be the top option in this passing game until Collins returns.
Here’s how to wager on him in the prop market in Week 9.
Best Tank Dell Prop Bets for Week 9 vs. Jets
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Receptions: 4.5 (Over -120/Under -110)
- Receiving Yards: 56.5 (Over -115/Under -115)
- Anytime TD: +180
Betting on Dell has been volatile this season, but I do think he’s in a good spot to find the end zone, which I broke down in today’s anytime touchdown scorer picks for Texans vs. Jets:
Second-year receiver Tank Dell could be in line for a massive workload going forward after Stefon Diggs was injured in Week 8.
Dell has found the end zone in two of the last three games for Houston, but he’s been inconsistent overall, failing to make a catch in Week 7.
I think this is a week to back him with a chance that he sees WR1 level targets against the Jets. New York has a tough secondary – allowing just six passing scores on the season – but someone has to catch the ball for this Houston offense with Diggs and Collins banged up.
