Is Steph Curry Playing in Game 2? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Warriors vs. Timberwolves)
Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry will not play in Game 2 of the second round against the Minnesota Timberwolves due to a hamstring injury, and he could miss more time than just that.
Curry suffered the injury in the first half of Game 1 of this series, and he did not return. Before exiting, the Warriors star had 13 points on 5-of-9 shooting (3-for-6 from 3).
On Wednesday, ESPN's Shams Charania revealed that Curry is expected to miss at least a week with the injury, which would knock him out for Games 3 and 4 (Saturday and Monday) as well.
It seems Curry's best chance to return would be in Game 5 on Wednesday, May 14. Even that game may be a tough turnaround, especially since other players have missed longer stretches with hamstring issues.
Last postseason, OG Anunoby missed basically the final five games of the Knicks' second-round series with the Indiana Pacers with a hamstring issue, and he attempted to play in Game 7 and was clearly not able to run up and down the floor.
Meanwhile, the Boston Celtics just saw Jrue Holiday miss three playoff games with a hamstring injury in the first round against the Orlando Magic.
With Curry already ruled out for Game 2, oddsmakers have set the Warriors as 10-point underdogs on Thursday. DraftKings Sportsbook also has the Warriors as underdogs in this series, moving Minnesota from a -155 favorite to a -185 favorite after Curry's timeline was announced.
This postseason, Curry is averaging 22.6 points, 5.3 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game. The Warriors did steal Game 1 in Minnesota, but they need to get at least one more before Curry has a shot to return in Game 5. If not, Golden State would be in a 3-1 series hole by the time Game 5 rolls around.
Hopefully, Curry will be able to get back on the court at some point in the playoffs.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
