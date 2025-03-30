Is Steph Curry Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Warriors vs. Spurs)
After missing back-to-back games, Steph Curry returned to action against the New Orleans Pelicans in the Golden State Warriors' last game and helped them pick up a win.
On Sunday, Curry is listed as probable with a pelvic contusion -- a sign that he's expected to suit up.
The Warriors are set as massive favorites on the road against the San Antonio Spurs, and Curry could be a solid pick in the prop market since he's played so well since the trade deadline.
Here's a look at one prop to target for him on Sunday.
Best Steph Curry Prop Bet for Warriors vs. Spurs
Steph Curry OVER 23.5 Points (-105)
Earlier today, I shared in my NBA Best Bets column -- Peter's Points -- why I'm betting on Curry in this game:
Curry had a solid game in his return to action, dropping 23 points against the New Orleans Pelicans, and he has a solid matchup on Sunday.
The Spurs are in the bottom 10 in the NBA in defensive rating over their last 10 games, and Curry has been on a tear since the trade deadline, averaging 27.8 points per game across his last 20 games.
On top of that, Curry has scored at least 20 points in all but three of those games – and one of them he was injured in.
He’s a must bet against this Spurs defense on Sunday.
