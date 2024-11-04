Is Sterling Shepard Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Prop Betting Impact for Buccaneers vs. Chiefs)
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are listing wide receiver Sterling Shepard as questionable for Week 9 against the Kansas City Chiefs due to a hamstring injury.
Shepard missed Friday’s practice but returned on Saturday, giving him a chance to suit up in this game.
With the Bucs already down Mike Evans and Chris Godwin – and listing rookie Jalen McMillan as questionable – there could be some major problems for this offense if Shepard is unable to play in Week 9.
There are a lot of ways to bet on the Bucs in the prop market, especially since Baker Mayfield threw 50 passes in Week 8, but the best may be targeting tight end Cade Otton.
In Week 8, Otton caught nine passes for 81 yards and two scores, and our NFL betting insider Iain MacMillan picked him as one of his favorite touchdown scorer bets in this Monday Night Football matchup.
Best Cade Otton Prop Bet for Week 9 vs. Chiefs
Cade Otton Anytime TD (+215)
With Evans and Godwin sidelined, Cade Otton has become the clear number-one target in the Buccaneers offense. He's coming off two straight games where he saw double-digit targets, hauling in 17 total receptions for 181 yards and two touchdowns.
On top of that, the Chiefs have struggled defending tight ends all season. This seems like a dream matchup for Otton and +230 odds for him to score a touchdown is too good to pass up.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.