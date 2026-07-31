Storm vs. Dream Prediction, Odds, Best WNBA Prop Bet for Friday, July 31

The Seattle Storm’s losing streak now sits at seven games, and they’re just 1-9 in their last 10 heading into Friday’s matchup against the Atlanta Dream.

Atlanta picked up a close win over the Dallas Wings on Wednesday in its first game out of the All-Star break, and it has won four games in a row. The Dream are still behind the Indiana Fever in the Eastern Conference, but they are within striking distance of a top four seed in the W with several weeks still left in the regular season.

Seattle is way out of the mix for a playoff spot, as it is focused on building around youngsters like Dominique Malonga (an All-Star this season), Awa Fam and Flau’jae Johnson.

Oddsmakers have set the Storm as double-digit underdogs on Friday night, though they did upset the Dream earlier this season, winning 105-90 at home. Atlanta won the last meeting between these teams by 11 points back on July 9.

Here’s a look at the odds, a player prop to bet and my prediction for Friday’s matchup.

Storm vs. Dream Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Storm +12.5 (-108)

Dream -12.5 (-112)

Moneyline

Storm: +573

Dream: -880

Total

175.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Storm vs. Dream How to Watch

Date: Friday, July 31

Time: 7:30 p.m. EST

Venue: Gateway Center

How to Watch (TV): ION

Storm record: 6-24

Dream record: 17-10

Storm vs. Dream Injury Reports

Storm Injury Report

Dominique Malonga -- probable

Taina Mair -- out

Dream Injury Report

Te-Hina Paopao -- out



Storm vs. Dream Best WNBA Prop Bets

Dream Best WNBA Prop Bet

Angel Reese OVER 11.5 Rebounds (-132)

Angel Reese is averaging 11.5 rebounds per game this season, but she’s yet to clear this line in a game against the Storm.

Reese was held to nine boards in her first meeting with Seattle and 11 in the July 9 matchup between these teams. Despite that, Reese has 12 or more boards in seven of her last 10 games and remains one of the best rebounders in the league.

This is a favorable matchup for the Dream star, even though she hasn’t taken advantage of it to this point in the 2026 season. Seattle ranks 11th in the WNBA in rebound percentage and 14th in opponent rebounds per game.

I’ll keep trusting Reese in this market, as she’s been on a heater on the glass over the last month.

Storm vs. Dream Prediction and Pick

The Dream are a much better team than the Storm, but they have struggled against the spread when favored at home, going 4-8 ATS in that spot this season.

Seattle was able to cover this number in the July 9 meeting between these teams, and the Storm are one of the best teams in the league against the number, covering in 17 of their 30 games.

Atlanta has the fifth-best net rating in the WNBA this season, but it has an average scoring margin of just plus-7.0 points per game when favored at Gateway Center.

On top of that, the Dream haven’t won a home game by 13 or more points since their 17-point win over Indiana back on June 20.

Atlanta will likely win this game, but I think the Storm have proven they can hang around to cover these double-digit spreads so far this season. After all, Seattle has a plus-four point differential against the Dream in two meetings.

Pick: Storm +12.5 (-108 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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Find Peter Dewey's WNBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.

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