Storm vs. Fever Prediction, Odds and Best WNBA Prop Bets for Sunday, May 17

Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever are off to a slow start in the 2026 season, dropping two of their first three games heading into Sunday’s battle with the Seattle Storm.

The Storm are also just 1-2 in the 2026 season, and they’re extremely short-handed on Sunday with Dominique Malonga and Ezi Magbegor sidelined for this matchup.

So, oddsmakers have set the Fever as 11.5-point favorites at home as they aim to get back to .500.

Indiana’s two losses this season (to Dallas and Washington) have come by a combined five points, but the defense (11th in defensive rating) has been the biggest concern for Indy. Luckily, the Storm are 14th in the league in offensive rating and may not be able to take advantage of Indiana’s weak defense with Malonga out.

Here’s a look at the odds, a player prop to bet and my prediction for Sunday’s action.

Storm vs. Fever Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Storm +11.5 (-105)

Fever -11.5 (-115)

Moneyline

Storm: +470

Fever: -650

Total

175.5 (Over -112/Under-108)

Storm vs. Fever How to Watch

Date: Sunday, May 17

Time: 6:00 p.m. EST

Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

How to Watch (TV): Peacock/NBCSN

Storm record: 1-2

Fever record: 1-2

Storm vs. Fever Injury Reports

Storm Injury Report

Ezi Magbegor – out

Dominique Malonga – out

Katie Lou Samuelson – out

Taylor Thierry – out

Taina Mair – out

Fever Injury Report

Aliyah Boston – questionable

Storm vs. Fever Best WNBA Prop Bet

Storm Best WNBA Prop Bet

Flau’jae Johnson UNDER 15.5 Points (-110)

Earlier on Sunday, I shared in my WNBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why I’m fading the rookie Johnson in this matchup:

Seattle Storm rookie Flau’jae Johnson is off to a rough start in her WNBA career, averaging 11.7 points per game while shooting just 27.6 percent from the field and 36.4 percent from 3.

Johnson is 8-for-29 in three games, and she took a season-low seven shots in her last matchup against Toronto. So, I wouldn't be shocked to see the former LSU star come up short on Sunday, even with Dominique Malonga (concussion protocol) out of the lineup.

Indiana ranks outside the top 10 in the league in defensive rating, but Johnson has 12, 16 and seven points in her three games and is making about one of every four shots that she takes. That simply won’t get it done, unless the rookie is able to get double-digit shot attempts – or get to the line a ton – on Sunday.

Until she turns things around shooting the ball, Johnson is an easy fade candidate against a playoff contender like Indiana.

Storm vs. Fever Prediction and Pick

I don’t love the idea of laying this many points with the Fever, but I don’t think Seattle’s offense is going to be able to keep up.

Indiana may be 1-2, but it ranks third in the league in offensive rating, second in pace and fifth in effective field goal percentage to open 2026. This team can score at a high level, and that may be enough to take down a rebuilding Seattle team.

The Storm have double-digit losses to Golden State and Toronto, and their only win was against a winless Connecticut team.

With Malonga out, I think Indiana gets back on track at home.

Pick: Fever -11.5 (-115 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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