Storm vs. Fire Prediction, Odds, Best WNBA Prop Bet for Saturday, Aug. 8

Carla Leite and the Portland Fire snapped a five-game skid with a double-digit win at home against the Toronto Tempo on Thursday night, and they’re favored to pick up a second win in a row on Saturday.

Portland will host former No. 2 overall pick Dominique Malonga and the Seattle Storm, who have dropped two games to the Fire already in the 2026 season.

It’s been a rough season for the Storm, as they have the worst record in the WNBA and are a league-worst 2-16 straight up on the road.

Will their fortune change against a Portland team that ranks in the bottom five in the league in net rating?

Let’s check out the odds, a player prop and my prediction for this Western Conference standalone matchup on Saturday night.

Storm vs. Fire Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Storm +1.5 (-105)

Fire -1.5 (-115)

Moneyline

Storm: +105

Fire: -125

Total

181.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Storm vs. Fire How to Watch

Date: Saturday, Aug. 8

Time: 8:30 p.m. EST

Venue: Moda Center

How to Watch (TV): NBA TV, KOMO-TV, Fox 12 Plus

Storm record: 6-27

Fire record: 12-19

Storm vs. Fire Injury Reports

Storm Injury Report

Taina Mair -- out

Katie Lou Samuelson -- questionable

Fire Injury Report

Teja Oblak -- probable

Sania Feagin -- out

Bridget Carleton -- probable

Sarah Ashlee Barker -- out

Storm vs. Fire Best WNBA Prop Bet

Fire Best WNBA Prop Bet

Carla Leite OVER 17.5 Points (-111)

I bet on Carle Leite’s points prop on Thursday night in the Fire’s win over Toronto, and she finished with 27 points, getting to the line 17 times (15-for-17) in the process.

Now, I’m going back to the well against a Seattle team that has struggled to contain Leite this season, allowing her to score 20 points in each of their meetings while the former top-10 pick went to line 10 or more times in both games.

Overall, Leite has put together an impressive 2026 season, averaging 15.9 points and 6.4 assists per game while shooting 44.4 percent from the field and 36.9 percent from 3.

She’s also one of the best guards in the W in putting pressure on the rim, which has led to a sky-high free throw rate. Leite is averaging 10.6 field goal attempts and 6.4 free throw attempts per game.

Among WNBA guards, top right is rim pressure FC. Bottom right scared of the rim pic.twitter.com/xQzE4HqHjw — Manual (@linksainttrash) August 5, 2026

Leite has now scored 18 or more points in nine of her last 15 games, averaging 18.0 points per game during that stretch. She should feast against a Storm team that is 10th in the WNBA in opponent points per game and 11th in opponent free throw attempts per game.

Storm vs. Fire Prediction and Pick

Earlier today, I shared in my WNBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why Portland is undervalued on the moneyline at home:

The Fire snapped a five-game losing streak on Thursday night against the struggling Toronto Tempo, and now they take on a Storm team that has just six wins in 2026.

Portland has a five-point road win and a five-point home win over the Storm this season, and it should be favored by even more in this matchup.

Why?

Well, Seattle is just 2-16 on the road in the 2026 campaign and has a net rating of minus-11.2 in those matchups. On top of that, the Storm haven’t exactly been great against the spread in their road games, going 9-9.

Portland is one spot ahead of the Storm in net rating this season, going 7-9 at home with a minus-4.0 net rating in those games.

This is a battle between non-playoff teams, but Seattle is impossible to trust to win a game outright on the road.

Pick: Fire Moneyline (-125 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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Find Peter Dewey's WNBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.

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