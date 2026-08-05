Storm vs. Liberty Prediction, Odds, Best WNBA Prop Bet for Wednesday, Aug. 5
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For the second straight game, the New York Liberty will host the Seattle Storm at Barclays Center, and New York is aiming to take the season series between these squads.
Seattle won the first meeting this season, but it has been in an awful slump as of late, losing nine games in a row, including Monday’s matchup. The Liberty improved to 9-5 at home with Monday’s win, and they’re now less than two games out of the No. 4 seed heading into Wednesday’s loaded four-game slate.
Oddsmakers are expecting another big game from Sabrina Ionescu and Co., as the Liberty are 9.5-point favorites in this matchup.
Seattle has won just two games on the road all season (and six games overall), as it looks towards the future with young players like Flau’jae Johnson (25 points on Monday), Awa Fam and All-Star Dominique Malonga as the core.
Let’s jump right into the betting odds for this game, as well as a few plays – including a prop – that I’m eyeing in this rematch.
Storm vs. Liberty Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Storm +9.5 (-110)
- Liberty -9.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Storm: +360
- Liberty: -470
Total
- 181.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Storm vs. Liberty How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, Aug. 5
- Time: 7:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Barclays Center
- How to Watch (TV): USA Network, Fox 5 New York, Liberty Live, CW Seattle
- Storm record: 6-26
- Liberty record: 18-13
Storm vs. Liberty Injury Reports
Storm Injury Report
- Taina Mair -- out
Liberty Injury Report
- Satou Sabally -- out
- Leonie Fiebich -- out
Storm vs. Liberty Best WNBA Prop Bets
Liberty Best WNBA Prop Bet
- Sabrina Ionescu OVER 2.5 3-Pointers Made (-135)
Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu is starting to turn her 2026 season around, averaging 22.4 points per game over her last nine games while shooting 42.0 percent from 3.
During that nine-game stretch, Ionescu is averaging 3.2 made 3-pointers on 7.7 attempts per game. She’s also hit three or more 3s in six of those games, including a 4-for-6 night against the Storm on Monday.
Seattle is No. 2 in the WNBA in opponent 3-point percentage this season, but Ionescu is a matchup-proof player because of her volume from beyond the arc. She’s taken seven or more 3s in seven of her last nine games, so I don’t mind betting on her to stay hot on Wednesday.
Storm vs. Liberty Prediction and Pick
The Liberty took care of business on Monday night, covering the spread in a double-digit win over this tanking Storm team.
Seattle has been awful on the road this season (2-15 straight up), posting a minus-11.5 net rating in those games.
Meanwhile, New York is now 9-5 at home and has covered the spread over 50 percent of its games as a home favorite.
The Storm upset the Liberty with Breanna Stewart out of the lineup earlier this year, but I don’t see Seattle snapping a nine-game skid on Wednesday night. With the Liberty still in striking distance of a top-four seed, I expect them to handle business at home against the worst team in the W.
Pick: Liberty -9.5 (-110 at DraftKings)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
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Find Peter Dewey's WNBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.
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Peter is the associate managing editor for Sports Illustrated Betting. He has worked as a writer and editor for BetSided, NBC Sports, the Connecticut Sun and the Meriden Record-Journal covering the NBA, WNBA, NFL, MLB, betting and more. He is a hoops fanatic with a soft spot for his New York Knicks.