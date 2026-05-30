Storm vs. Tempo Prediction, Odds, Best WNBA Prop Bet for Saturday, May 30

The Seattle Storm and Toronto Tempo are both looking to find some consistency early in the season. Both teams have won consecutive games just once in the early going

The Storm area headed out on a quick road trip after splitting a four-game homestand against the Sun and Mystics. Meanwhile, Toronto is coming off an upset win in Chicago.

The Tempo got their first win against Seattle back on May 13, and will be looking for more of the same this afternoon.

The oddsmakers have the Tempo as home favorites at the best betting sites on

Saturday afternoon.

Let’s take a look at the odds, a player prop, and my prediction for Saturday’s WNBA matchup.

Storm vs. Tempo Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Storm +5.5 (-105)

Tempo -5.5 (-115)

Moneyline

Storm +164

Tempo -198

Total

168.5 (Over -105/Under -115)

Storm vs. Tempo How to Watch

Date: Saturday, May 30

Time: 1:00 p.m.

Venue: Coca-Cola Coliseum

How to Watch (TV): KOMO, KUNS, TSN, TSN+

Storm record: 3-5

Tempo record: 4-4

Storm vs. Tempo Injury Reports

Storm Injury Report

Ezi Magbegor – Out

Taina Mair – Out

Dominique Malonga – Out

Taylor Thierry – Out

Tempo Injury Report

Julie Allemand – Probable

Temi Fagbenle – Out

Isabelle Harrison – Out

Storm vs. Tempo Best WNBA Prop Bets

Tempo Best NBA Prop Bet

Marina Mabrey OVER 21.5 Points + Assists (-117)

Marina Mabrey is off to the best start of her career with her new team. Having a previous career-high of 15.0 points per game, she’s at 18.8 points per contest through her first eight games in Toronto.

Mabrey’s assist numbers haven’t taken much of a hit either at 3.5, slightly more than her career average of 3.2.

The guard scored 26 points and added three assists in the first meeting against Seattle, and has gone OVER 21.5 PA in two straight games, three of four, and five of eight this season.

Storm vs. Tempo Prediction and Pick

The Tempo have lived up to their name recently. Toronto has gone OVER the total in two straight games and five of six since starting the season with two games going UNDER the total.

Seattle hasn’t quite been as high-scoring recently, but the Storm did put up 97 points two games ago against the Mystics.

Pick: OVER 168.5 (-105)

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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