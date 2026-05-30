Storm vs. Tempo Prediction, Odds, Best WNBA Prop Bet for Saturday, May 30
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The Seattle Storm and Toronto Tempo are both looking to find some consistency early in the season. Both teams have won consecutive games just once in the early going
The Storm area headed out on a quick road trip after splitting a four-game homestand against the Sun and Mystics. Meanwhile, Toronto is coming off an upset win in Chicago.
The Tempo got their first win against Seattle back on May 13, and will be looking for more of the same this afternoon.
The oddsmakers have the Tempo as home favorites at the best betting sites on
Saturday afternoon.
Let’s take a look at the odds, a player prop, and my prediction for Saturday’s WNBA matchup.
Storm vs. Tempo Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Storm +5.5 (-105)
- Tempo -5.5 (-115)
Moneyline
- Storm +164
- Tempo -198
Total
- 168.5 (Over -105/Under -115)
Storm vs. Tempo How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, May 30
- Time: 1:00 p.m.
- Venue: Coca-Cola Coliseum
- How to Watch (TV): KOMO, KUNS, TSN, TSN+
- Storm record: 3-5
- Tempo record: 4-4
Storm vs. Tempo Injury Reports
Storm Injury Report
- Ezi Magbegor – Out
- Taina Mair – Out
- Dominique Malonga – Out
- Taylor Thierry – Out
Tempo Injury Report
- Julie Allemand – Probable
- Temi Fagbenle – Out
- Isabelle Harrison – Out
Storm vs. Tempo Best WNBA Prop Bets
Tempo Best NBA Prop Bet
- Marina Mabrey OVER 21.5 Points + Assists (-117)
Marina Mabrey is off to the best start of her career with her new team. Having a previous career-high of 15.0 points per game, she’s at 18.8 points per contest through her first eight games in Toronto.
Mabrey’s assist numbers haven’t taken much of a hit either at 3.5, slightly more than her career average of 3.2.
The guard scored 26 points and added three assists in the first meeting against Seattle, and has gone OVER 21.5 PA in two straight games, three of four, and five of eight this season.
Storm vs. Tempo Prediction and Pick
The Tempo have lived up to their name recently. Toronto has gone OVER the total in two straight games and five of six since starting the season with two games going UNDER the total.
Seattle hasn’t quite been as high-scoring recently, but the Storm did put up 97 points two games ago against the Mystics.
Pick: OVER 168.5 (-105)
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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
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Ryan is a sports betting writer at Sports Illustrated. He has experience working for NHL.com, NBC Sports, Covers, and more throughout his decade in the industry. As a Philadelphia native, he understands the passion and pain that come with being a sports fan.Follow rgilbertsop