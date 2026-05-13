Storm vs. Tempo Prediction, Odds, Best WNBA Prop Bet for Wednesday, May 13

Marina Mabrey and the Toronto Tempo are looking for their first win of the 2026 season on Wednesday night when they take on the Seattle Storm and star center Dominique Malonga.

Seattle is off to a 1-1 start in the 2026 season, beating the Connecticut Sun on Sunday for their first win this season. The Storm are in a rebuild after moving on from Skylar Diggins, Brittney Sykes, Gabby Williams and Nneka Ogwumike in the offseason, but they have some promising young players on their roster.

The Tempo – one of two expansion teams this season – nearly upset the Washington Mystics in their season opener, and they’re actually favored at home on Wednesday night. Sykes signed with the Tempo as a free agent, giving them an interesting backcourt duo with her and Mabrey.

Let’s take a look at the odds, a player prop to bet and my prediction for Wednesday night’s matchup.

Storm vs. Tempo Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Storm +3.5 (-110)

Tempo -3.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Storm: +136

Tempo: -162

Total

166.5 (Over -112/Under -108)

Storm vs. Tempo How to Watch

Date: Wednesday, May 13

Time: 7:00 p.m. EST

Venue: Coca-Cola Coliseum

How to Watch (TV): CW Seattle, The Sports Network, WNBA League Pass

Storm record: 1-1

Tempo record: 0-1

Storm vs. Tempo Injury Reports

Storm Injury Report

Ezi Magbegor – out

Katie Lou Samuelson – out

Taina Mair – out

Tempo Injury Report

Isabelle Harrison – out

Temi Fagbenle – questionable

Storm vs. Tempo Best WNBA Prop Bet

Storm Best WNBA Prop Bet

Dominique Malonga to Record a Double-Double (+130)

Earlier today, I shared in my WNBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why Malonga is worth a look in this prop market:

The No. 2 overall pick in the 2025 WNBA Draft, Dominique Malonga is one of the brightest young stars in the WNBA – and she showed why in the team’s opener.

Malonga had 21 points and eight boards in a loss to Golden State before foul trouble limited her to just 19 minutes against the Sun in the Storm’s first win of the season.

I believe Malonga is going to be a double-double threat this season as long as she can stay on the floor, and I already bet her to hit this prop against the Valkyries earlier this season. I’m going back to the well with this still set at plus money, as the Tempo rank 10th in the W in rebound percentage so far in 2026.

Storm vs. Tempo Prediction and Pick

Seattle is 1-1 so far in the 2026 season, but it hasn’t looked impressive. The Storm picked up a double-digit loss at home to Golden State before hanging on to beat a rebuilding Connecticut team for their first win of the season.

Malonga is going to be a star in this league, but Seattle lost a ton of rotation talent in the offseason and is clearly a young team that is a year or two away from being a serious contender.

While Toronto has some holes on the roster, especially if Fagbenle sits on Wednesday, the Tempo have two All-Star-caliber guards in Mabrey and Sykes.

Toronto hung around with the Mystics in its season opener, and I think it’s worth a look at home to win this matchup. It’s just one game, but Toronto has the best defensive rating in the W so far in 2026.

Pick: Tempo Moneyline (-162 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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