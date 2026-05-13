Storm vs. Tempo Prediction, Odds, Best WNBA Prop Bet for Wednesday, May 13
In this story:
Marina Mabrey and the Toronto Tempo are looking for their first win of the 2026 season on Wednesday night when they take on the Seattle Storm and star center Dominique Malonga.
Seattle is off to a 1-1 start in the 2026 season, beating the Connecticut Sun on Sunday for their first win this season. The Storm are in a rebuild after moving on from Skylar Diggins, Brittney Sykes, Gabby Williams and Nneka Ogwumike in the offseason, but they have some promising young players on their roster.
The Tempo – one of two expansion teams this season – nearly upset the Washington Mystics in their season opener, and they’re actually favored at home on Wednesday night. Sykes signed with the Tempo as a free agent, giving them an interesting backcourt duo with her and Mabrey.
Let’s take a look at the odds, a player prop to bet and my prediction for Wednesday night’s matchup.
Storm vs. Tempo Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Storm +3.5 (-110)
- Tempo -3.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Storm: +136
- Tempo: -162
Total
- 166.5 (Over -112/Under -108)
Storm vs. Tempo How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, May 13
- Time: 7:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Coca-Cola Coliseum
- How to Watch (TV): CW Seattle, The Sports Network, WNBA League Pass
- Storm record: 1-1
- Tempo record: 0-1
Storm vs. Tempo Injury Reports
Storm Injury Report
- Ezi Magbegor – out
- Katie Lou Samuelson – out
- Taina Mair – out
Tempo Injury Report
- Isabelle Harrison – out
- Temi Fagbenle – questionable
Storm vs. Tempo Best WNBA Prop Bet
Storm Best WNBA Prop Bet
- Dominique Malonga to Record a Double-Double (+130)
Earlier today, I shared in my WNBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why Malonga is worth a look in this prop market:
The No. 2 overall pick in the 2025 WNBA Draft, Dominique Malonga is one of the brightest young stars in the WNBA – and she showed why in the team’s opener.
Malonga had 21 points and eight boards in a loss to Golden State before foul trouble limited her to just 19 minutes against the Sun in the Storm’s first win of the season.
I believe Malonga is going to be a double-double threat this season as long as she can stay on the floor, and I already bet her to hit this prop against the Valkyries earlier this season. I’m going back to the well with this still set at plus money, as the Tempo rank 10th in the W in rebound percentage so far in 2026.
Storm vs. Tempo Prediction and Pick
Seattle is 1-1 so far in the 2026 season, but it hasn’t looked impressive. The Storm picked up a double-digit loss at home to Golden State before hanging on to beat a rebuilding Connecticut team for their first win of the season.
Malonga is going to be a star in this league, but Seattle lost a ton of rotation talent in the offseason and is clearly a young team that is a year or two away from being a serious contender.
While Toronto has some holes on the roster, especially if Fagbenle sits on Wednesday, the Tempo have two All-Star-caliber guards in Mabrey and Sykes.
Toronto hung around with the Mystics in its season opener, and I think it’s worth a look at home to win this matchup. It’s just one game, but Toronto has the best defensive rating in the W so far in 2026.
Pick: Tempo Moneyline (-162 at DraftKings)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
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Peter is a senior editor for Sports Illustrated Betting. He has worked as a writer and editor for BetSided, NBC Sports, the Connecticut Sun and the Meriden Record-Journal covering the NBA, WNBA, NFL, MLB, and more. A New York City resident, he is a hoops fanatic with a soft spot for his New York Knicks.Follow @peterdewey2