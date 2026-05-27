Sun vs. Fire Prediction, Odds, Best WNBA Prop Bet for Wednesday, May 27

The Portland Fire are rolling right now, winning back-to-back games heading into Wednesday’s meeting with the rebuilding Connecticut Sun.

The Sun have just one win in the 2026 season, and they’re set as road underdogs on Wednesday night after losing badly to the Golden State Valkyries on Memorial Day.

Meanwhile, the Fire upset the New York Liberty as double-digit underdogs on Monday, and they’ve improved 4-3 in the 2026 season despite having a negative net rating.

Bridget Carleton and the Fire may not be title contenders as a first-year expansion team, but they’ve shown they can hang around with some of the best teams in the league through the first few weeks of the season.

So, can they cover as favorites against a Sun team that seems destined for last place in the W this season?

Let’s take a look at the odds, a player prop and my prediction for Wednesday’s contest.

Sun vs. Fire Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Sun +5.5 (-118)

Fire -5.5 (-102)

Moneyline

Sun: +150

Fire: -180

Total

169.5 (Over -105/Under -115)

Sun vs. Fire How to Watch

Date: Wednesday, May 27

Time: 10:00 p.m. EST

Venue: Moda Center

How to Watch (TV): Fox 12 Plus, NBC Sports Boston, WNBA League Pass

Sun record: 1-7

Fire record: 4-3

Sun vs. Fire Injury Reports

Sun Injury Report

Brittney Griner -- out

Fire Injury Report

None to report

Sun vs. Fire Best WNBA Prop Bets

Fire Best WNBA Prop Bet

Carla Leite 15+ Points (-144)

This season, Leite has appeared in five games for the Fire, scoring 15 or more points in four of them. She’s averaging 15.6 points per game while shooting over 47 percent from the field, making her an intriguing prop target on May 27.

The Sun are the No. 14 defense in the WNBA, and they may struggle to contain a Fire team that is coming off a road win over New York on Memorial Day. Leite was huge in that game, scoring 18 points on 8-of-14 shooting from the field, the fourth time this season she’s taken double-digit shots.

I expect a big game from the Fire’s lead guard on Wednesday.

Sun vs. Fire Prediction and Pick

Earlier today, I shared in my WNBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why Portland is undervalued at home:

The Portland Fire picked up an impressive win over the New York Liberty in their last game, and I’m buying them at home on Wednesday night.

Portland is a 5.5-point favorite, yet oddsmakers have it set at -180 on the moneyline, a pretty favorable price against a one-win Connecticut team.

While the Fire haven’t posted an elite net rating (12th in the W) they do have two wins over New York, one over Toronto and one-point win over this Sun team.

Connecticut is not only 1-7 straight up, but it has the worst net rating (minus-18.0) in the WNBA by nearly 10 points per 100 possessions. The Sun also rank last in offensive rating and second-to-last in defensive rating this season.

I think Portland is a better team, and I’ll take it to win at home, where it is 2-2 so far in 2026.

Pick: Fire Moneyline (-180 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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Find Peter Dewey's WNBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.

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