Sun vs. Sky Prediction, Odds, Best Prop Bet for WNBA Commissioner’s Cup

The Connecticut Sun and Chicago Sky are both looking to shake off bad starts when they meet up in a WNBA Commissioner’s Cup matchup on Friday night.

Both teams lost their first game of Commissioner’s Cup action.

The Sun got their second win of the season two games ago, but were blown out in Atlanta on Tuesday night. The Sky won their first two games of the season and started 3-1, but have since lost five in a row.

Let’s take a look at the odds, a player prop, and my prediction for Friday night’s WNBA Commissioner’s Cup matchup.

Sun vs. Sky Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Sun +7.5 (-120)

Sky -7.5 (+100)

Moneyline

Sun +275

Sky -345

Total

163.5 (Over -108/Under -112)

Sun vs. Sky How to Watch

Date: Friday, June 5

Time: 7:30 p.m.

Venue: Wintrust Arena

How to Watch (TV): ION

Sun record: 2-9

Sky record: 3-6

Sun vs. Sky Injury Reports

Sun Injury Report

Kennedy Burke – Questionable

Aaliyah Edwards – Out

Sky Injury Report

DiJonai Carrington – Out

Rickea Jackson – Out

Gabriela Jaquez – Questionable

Courtney Vandersloot – Out

Sun vs. Sky Best WNBA Prop Bets

Sun Best NBA Prop Bet

Aneesah Morrow OVER 9.5 Rebounds (-146)

Aneesah Morrow has been a menace on the glass for the Sun this season. After averaging 6.9 rebounds per game last season, she’s topping that with 7.4 defensive rebounds alone per contest, plus 3.0 on the offensive end of the court for 10.4 boards per game.

Morrow has gone OVER 9.5 rebounds in 8 of 11 games this season, including each of her last four. She’s gone OVER 12.5 in her last three if you want to ladder it up.

Sun vs. Sky Prediction and Pick

The Sky is falling in Chicago right now, at least for its WNBA team. They’ve lost five games in a row, including some blowout defeats. They just lost by 18 as -1.5 favorites in Washington, and lost by 21 as +4.5 underdogs before that.

Two of Chicago’s three wins this season were by seven points or less, so give me the Sun as road underdogs tonight.

Pick: Sun +7.5 (-120)

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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