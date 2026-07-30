Sun vs. Sky Prediction, Odds, Best WNBA Prop Bet for Thursday, July 30

The Chicago Sky finally get their second half of the season rolling on Thursday night, as they’ll take on the Connecticut Sun for the second time in 2026.

The Sky won the first meeting between these teams by five points, but it is the only game they’ve won against an Eastern Conference opponent this season. Will that change on Thursday?

Oddsmakers have the Sky set as 4.5-point favorites at home, where they’ve covered the spread at the best rate in the WNBA when favored.

Meanwhile, the Sun have dropped three games in a row and have the worst record in the Eastern Conference after Tuesday’s loss to the Washington Mystics.

Let’s jump right into the odds, a player prop to bet and my game prediction for this Eastern Conference battle on July 30.

Sun vs. Sky Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Sun +4.5 (-115)

Sky -4.5 (-105)

Moneyline

Sun: +144

Sky: -175

Total

173.5 (Over -115/Under -105)

Sun vs. Sky How to Watch

Date: Thursday, July 30

Time: 8:00 p.m. EST

Venue: Wintrust Arena

How to Watch (TV): CW26, NBC Sports Boston, WNBA League Pass

Sun record: 7-21

Sky record: 9-18

Sun vs. Sky Injury Reports

Sun Injury Report

Aaliyah Edwards -- out

Brittney Griner -- out

Sky Injury Report

DiJonai Carrington -- questionable

Azura Stevens -- out

Skylar Diggins -- out

Sun vs. Sky Best WNBA Prop Bet

Sky Best WNBA Prop Bet

Kamilla Cardoso OVER 7+ Rebounds (-165)

This season, Sky center Kamilla Cardoso is averaging 8.4 rebounds per game, but this line has dropped for her in the prop market after back-to-back games with five or fewer boards.

Still, Cardoso had 14 rebounds in the first meeting between these teams, and the Sun are just 10th in the league in rebound percentage. On top of that, Cardoso has picked up at least seven boards in 19 of her 26 games this season.

I think oddsmakers have overreacted a bit too her last two games, and I wouldn’t be shocked if the Sky center reaches her season average on Thursday.

Sun vs. Sky Prediction and Pick

The Sky are just 1-9 against Eastern Conference teams this season, with their lone win coming by five points against this Sun team.

Connecticut has played much better basketball than it did to start the season over its last 10 games, ranking third in the league in defensive rating. Still, the Sky have a better net rating (sixth in the league) during this most recent 10-game stretch, as CT sits at minus-5.8 after losing to Washington on Tuesday.

The Sky are actually 4-2 against the spread when set as home favorites – the best mark in the WNBA – and have an average scoring margin of plus-11.2 points per game in those matchups.

Since the Sun have the worst net rating and offensive rating in the league, I think it’s tough to back them at such a short number on the road, where they are 3-11 this season.

I’ll lay the points with the Sky in their first game out of the All-Star break.

Pick: Sky -4.5 (-105 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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Find Peter Dewey's WNBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.

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