Sun vs. Storm Prediction, Odds, Best WNBA Prop Bet for Wednesday, May 20

Saniya Rivers and the Connecticut Sun remain winless in the 2026 season after dropping a close game on the road against the Portland Fire on Monday night.

Now, CT heads to Seattle – where it is once again a road underdog – to take on a 1-3 Seattle Storm team that is clearly rebuilding this season.

Dominique Malonga (concussion protocol) is listed as out on Wednesday night, which is going to make it even tougher for the Storm to pick up a win at home.

While Connecticut does have some blowout losses in 2026, it did hang tough in its last two games, covering the spread against Las Vegas and Portland. Can the Sun finally get a win on Wednesday?

Here’s a look at the odds, a player prop to bet and my prediction for the third and final game in the W on May 20.

Sun vs. Storm Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Sun +1.5 (-108)

Storm -1.5 (-112)

Moneyline

Sun: +105

Storm: -125

Total

168.5 (Over -105/Under -115)

Sun vs. Storm How to Watch

Date: Wednesday, May 20

Time: 10:00 p.m. EST

Venue: Climate Pledge Arena

How to Watch (TV): CW Seattle, NBC Sports Boston, WNBA League Pass

Sun record: 0-5

Storm record: 1-3

Sun vs. Storm Injury Reports

Sun Injury Report

Olivia Nelson-Ododa – out

Storm Injury Report

Ezi Magbegor – out

Dominique Malonga – out

Taina Mair – out

Taylor Thierry – out

Katie Lou Samuelson – out

Sun vs. Storm Best WNBA Prop Bets

Storm Best WNBA Prop Bet

Flau’jae Johnson UNDER 14.5 Points (+100)

Rookie Flau’jae Johnson is having a rough shooting start to her WNBA career, and I think that makes her a fade candidate in the prop market until further notice.

The Storm are short-handed against a rebuilding Sun team, but Johnson has cleared this line just one time in four games, scoring 16 points against this Sun team in a game where she took 10 free throws.

Since then, Johnson has seven and 14 points, shooting a combined 5-for-21 from the field in those matchups. Overall, the rookie is shooting 25.6 percent from the field and 26.7 percent from 3.

Yikes.

I can’t take the OVER for her at this number, as she’s averaging 12.3 points per game in the 2026 season.

Sun vs. Storm Prediction and Pick

Earlier today, I shared in my WNBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why the Sun may finally get their first win of the season:

If there’s ever a time for the Sun to get their first win of the season, it’s on Wednesday night.

The Storm are without their best player – Dominique Malonga – and they only beat this Sun team by seven points with her in the lineup earlier in the season.

Seattle has slipped to 12th in the WNBA in net rating, and the Sun nearly upset the Fire earlier this week, losing by one on the road.

Connecticut’s numbers are among the worst in the league across the board, but this feels like a spot to buy CT with the Storm coming off back-to-back double-digit losses where they failed to break 80 points.

The Sun aren’t going to go winless in the 2026 campaign, and this feels like a perfect spot for them to end this losing streak.

Pick: Sun Moneyline (+105 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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Find Peter Dewey's WNBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.

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