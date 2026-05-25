Sun vs. Valkyries Prediction, Odds, Best WNBA Prop Bet for Monday, May 25

It’s been a rough season for Brittney Griner and the Connecticut Sun, as they’ve won just one of their first seven games heading into Monday’s matchup with the Golden State Valkyries.

A playoff team in the 2025 season, Golden State is off to a solid start in 2026, winning three of its first five games while ranking second in the W in net rating (plus-7.2).

Oddsmakers are giving the Valkyries a ton of respect on Memorial Day, setting them as 13.5-point favorites at home against the struggling Sun, who have only beaten a rebuilding Seattle Storm team (that was without star Dominique Malonga) so far in 2026.

The Sun are 3-4 against the spread, but they’ve posted an average scoring margin of -13.0 points per game through seven games. Will that change on the road against a potential playoff team in Golden State?

Let’s take a look at the betting odds, a player prop to consider and my prediction for Monday night’s showdown.

Sun vs. Valkyries Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Sun +13.5 (-118)

Valkyries -13.5 (-102)

Moneyline

Sun: +575

Valkyries: -850

Total

159.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Sun vs. Valkyries How to Watch

Date: Monday, May 25

Time: 10:00 p.m. EST

Venue: Chase Center

How to Watch (TV): KPIX+, NBC Sports Boston, WNBA League Pass

Sun record: 1-6

Valkyries record: 3-2

Sun vs. Valkyries Injury Reports

Sun Injury Report

Brittney Griner – probable

Olivia Nelson-Ododa – probable

Valkyries Injury Report

Cecilia Zandalasini – questionable

Juste Jocyte – questionable

Sun vs. Valkyries Best WNBA Prop Bets

Valkyries Best WNBA Prop Bet

Gabby Williams OVER 13.5 Points (-123)

Gabby Williams is averaging 13.2 points per game this season, clearing this prop in three of her five games for Golden State. The former UConn star is shooting just 36.2 percent from the field, but she has made 41.4 percent of her 3-pointers.

For prop bettors, Williams’ usage is encouraging, as she’s averaging over 11 shot attempts per game and has scored at least 16 points in three of her games.

Against a CT team that is 13th in defensive rating and 12th in opponent points per game, Williams is a solid bet to hover right around her season average on Monday night.

Sun vs. Valkyries Prediction and Pick

Earlier today, I shared in my WNBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why I’m trusting Golden State to win big at home:

The Valkyries are not only 3-2 straight up this season, but they’ve covered the spread in three of five games as well heading into this matchup with the Sun.

Connecticut’s lone win this season is on the road, but the Valkyries are a major step up in class after CT beat a short-handed Seattle team early this month.

The Sun are dead last in the WNBA in net rating (minus-16.1), and they’ve posted an average scoring margin of minus-13.0 this season despite covering in three of seven games. The CT offense is the worst in the W, and that's going to be an issue against a Golden State team that is third in the league in defensive rating and No. 1 in opponent points per game.

Even though Brittney Griner (probable) is expected to play in this matchup, the Sun simply don’t have the offensive firepower for bettors to trust them on the road against a team that should be back in the playoff conversation in 2026.

Pick: Valkyries -13.5 (-102 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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Find Peter Dewey's WNBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.

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