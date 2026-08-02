Sun vs. Wings Prediction, Odds, Best WNBA Prop Bet for Sunday, Aug. 2

Back-to-back losses out of the All-Star break have dropped Paige Bueckers and the Dallas Wings back to the No. 6 spot in the WNBA standings, but they find themselves as double-digit favorites at home on Sunday against the Connecticut Sun.

The Sun are having a rough 2026 season, currently sitting at 7-22, and they traded away former first-round pick Aneesah Morrow in a deal with the Toronto Tempo ahead of Sunday’s trade deadline.

CT played the Wings tough earlier this season, losing by just three points (86-83) at home in a game where Bueckers went for 25 points, seven boards and seven dimes.

The Sun are on a four-game skid at the moment, and they’ve won just three of their 15 road matchups in 2026. So, it makes sense that the Wings are heavily favored to pick up a win at home, especially since they’re still a top-five team in both offensive rating and defensive rating this season.

I’m eyeing a player prop and a side for this interconference matchup, so, let’s take a quick look at the odds and injuries ahead of tonight’s tip.

Sun vs. Wings Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Sun +11.5 (-115)

Wings -11.5 (-105)

Moneyline

Sun: +440

Wings: -600

Total

173.5 (Over -112/Under -108)

Sun vs. Wings How to Watch

Date: Sunday, Aug. 2

Time: 7:00 p.m. EST

Venue: College Park Center

How to Watch (TV): ESPN/Disney+

Sun record: 7-22

Wings record: 18-11

Sun vs. Wings Injury Reports

Sun Injury Report

Aaliyah Edwards – out

Brittney Griner – questionable

Wings Injury Report

None to report

Sun vs. Wings Best WNBA Prop Bets

Wings Best WNBA Prop Bet

Paige Bueckers 20+ Points (-178)

This season, Bueckers is averaging 20.8 points per game while shooting an impressive 51.3 percent from the field and 38.9 percent from 3.

She scored 25 points on just 14 shots in her first meeting with the Sun, and the Wings guard has 20 or more points in 10 of her last 12 games. In fact, Bueckers has scored 20 or more points in 17 of her 27 games overall, including a 23-point game her last time out against Washington.

The All-Star guard is extremely efficient from the field, and while the Sun have been improved on defense in recent weeks, they still are eighth in the W in opponent points per game. I think Bueckers is worth a look to hit her season average on Sunday night.

Sun vs. Wings Prediction and Pick

These teams combined for 169 points in their first meeting in Connecticut, and Dallas remains the No. 1 team in the WNBA at hitting the UNDER (55.2 percent of the time) in 2026.

The Wings are No. 5 in the WNBA in both defensive rating and opponent points per game, and they’ve gone under this total in back-to-back games out of the break. Plus, the Sun are the worst offensive team in the league, ranking dead last in offensive rating, points per game and effective field goal percentage.

CT played some higher-scoring games early in the season due to a poor defense, but it has improved on that end as of late, ranking fourth in the W in defensive rating over its last 15 games.

Neither of these teams like to push the pace, ranking No. 10 (CT) and No. 11 (Dallas) in the W this season. Given the inconsistency of the Connecticut offense, any game with less possessions than the league average is going to have a greater chance of going UNDER.

Even if Dallas wins big on Sunday, I think 173.5 is a little high considering these teams failed to clear this line even when the Sun scored above their season average against Dallas back on July 2.

Pick: UNDER 173.5 (-108 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Find Peter Dewey's WNBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.

Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and get $150 in bonus bets instantly when you make your first $5 bet .