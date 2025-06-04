Suns' 2026 NBA Finals Odds Fall After Hiring of Jordan Ott as Next Head Coach
The Phoenix Suns reportedly have made their decision on their next head coach. According to ESPN's Shams Charania, Phoenix is set to hire former Cleveland Cavaliers assistant coach Jordan Ott to take over the franchise.
Ott, who was instrumental in Evan Mobley's development and a key part of Kenny Atkinson's coaching staff in the 2024-25 season for Cleveland, reportedly received support from Suns star Devin Booker.
During his NBA coaching career, Ott has been on staff for the Atlanta Hawks (2013-16), Brooklyn Nets (2016-22), Los Angeles Lakers (2022-24), and Cavaliers (2024-25).
However, even with Booker's sign-off, oddsmakers aren't buying the Suns as a contender to win the NBA Finals next season. Phoenix, which was originally +7000 at DraftKings to win the title next season, slipped to +9000 to win the title following the hiring of Ott.
The movement in the odds could also be tied to recent rumors surrounding Kevin Durant, as it seems increasingly likely that the Suns will trade him in the offseason.
Phoenix missed the playoffs last season with Mike Budenholzer leading the way, and the Suns have fired coaches in consecutive seasons after just one campaign with the team. Frank Vogel was let go after the 2023-24 season, and Budenholzer was fired at the conclusion of the Suns' 2024-25 regular season.
Ott will have his work cut out for him in a tough Western Conference, but the Suns do have a franchise cornerstone in Booker that they can build around. Still, they are not viewed as contenders in the betting market at the moment.
The Suns have the 19th-best odds to win the title next season as of Wednesday afternoon.
